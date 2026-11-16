Roma host Sporting CP on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The competitive history between Roma and Sporting CP includes group stage encounters in the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League, where they played to a 2-2 draw in Lisbon before Roma secured a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico. Their most recent encounter prior to this Champions League fixture took place in a pre-season friendly in July 2022, which saw Sporting CP edge out a narrow 3-2 win over the Italian side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Roma vs Sporting CP, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Roma vs Sporting CP Champions League kick-off?

Roma vs Sporting CP kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Roma vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Roma vs Sporting CP Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through AS Roma's official ticket office is the primary and most secure method for securing verified seats at the Stadio Olimpico.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Roma vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Roma vs Sporting CP Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva Sections (Goal Stands): Typically start around €30 to €50 .

Typically start around . Distinti (Sides): Generally range from €50 to €90 .

Generally range from . Tribuna Tevere / Monte Mario: Range anywhere from €100 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tiers / Curva / Section 48B: Start around €71 to €74 .

Start around . Distinti Sections: Starting around €133 .

Starting around . Tribuna Tevere / Premium Blocks: Range from €200 to €300+.

Roma vs Sporting CP Champions League: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Sporting CP Form

Roma head into this fixture having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 3-0 win over Sassuolo in Serie A. Prior to that, they fell 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League, sandwiched between Serie A victories over Udinese, 5-2 away, and Cagliari, 4-2. Roma have scored 15 goals and conceded nine across those five matches, showing both attacking threat and some defensive vulnerability.

Sporting CP have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Moreirense in Liga Portugal, following a 1-0 away win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 home loss to Academico Viseu in the league. Sporting have scored five goals and conceded four across their last five outings.

Roma vs Sporting CP: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly in July 2022, when Sporting CP beat Roma 3-2. Before that, the sides met in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage, drawing 2-2 in Lisbon before Roma won 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. Across the four recorded meetings, each side has claimed two victories.