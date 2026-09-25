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LaLiga
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoOsasuna
Book Real Betis vs Osasuna Tickets
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How to get Real Betis vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Betis
Osasuna
LaLiga

Real Betis take on Osasuna in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Betis take on Osasuna on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Osasuna has found it particularly difficult to pick up points in recent years, failing to defeat Real Betis in their last six consecutive LaLiga clashes. In their most recent league encounter on April 12, 2026, the two sides played out a tense 1–1 draw at El Sadar Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Osasuna kicks off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Real Betis vs Osasuna, you can follow these steps:

1. Official Club Portal

General public tickets usually go on sale 1 to 3 weeks before matchday. Real Betis club members (socios) get priority access before remaining tickets open up to the general public.

2. Matchday Box Office

You can buy tickets directly at the match venue's ticket office (Taquilla) at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville (where Real Betis is temporarily playing during the redevelopment of the Benito Villamarín).

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value. Check the T&Cs of the platform you're buying from.

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How much do Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Betis vs Osasuna in LaLiga vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

1. Official Club Box Office & Portal (Face Value)

  • General Admission: Standard face-value tickets sold directly by Real Betis typically start from €30 to €45 for seats behind the goals (Gol Norte and Gol Sur).
  • Side Stands (Lateral / Preferencia): Longside views along the pitch generally cost between €50 and €90+, depending on the tier and proximity to the field.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand.

  • Starting Price: Resale ticket listings on secondary platforms currently start at around €33.90 to €49.00 for entry-level seats.
  • Higher Categories: Midfield or premium seating options on secondary platforms can go up to €115 – €130+ depending on demand and seller markup.
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Real Betis vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Osasuna Form

Real Betis have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League win over Lille on September 8, with a 1-0 LaLiga victory over Real Madrid coming immediately before that. The one blemish in the run was a 5-2 home defeat to Levante in late August. Betis have scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five matches, though three of those conceded came in the Levante loss alone.

Osasuna have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on September 6. Prior to that, they beat Getafe 1-0 and won 2-1 at Celta Vigo, having drawn 0-0 with Levante. A pre-season loss to Al-Ain also features in the five-match run. Osasuna scored four goals and conceded eight across that period.

BET

BET - Form

RMA
W1-0
LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OSA

OSA - Form

GET
W1-0
ALA
L5-2
ESP
L0-2
ATM
L4-0
RAY
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Betis vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on April 12, 2026, when Osasuna and Real Betis drew 1-1 at El Sadar. Before that, Betis won 2-0 at home against Osasuna in September 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Betis hold the stronger record with two wins, two draws, and one defeat, scoring seven goals and conceding five.

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawOsasuna
3
2
0
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
FT
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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