How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rayo Vallecano host Valencia on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

In their most recent encounter on May 14, 2026, the teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla, courtesy of goals from Florian Lejeune and Diego López. Their earlier meeting during the 2025–26 LaLiga campaign at the Vallecas Stadium also ended in an identical 1-1 deadlock.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia kicks off at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options for purchasing tickets to the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Valencia:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (Rayo Vallecano): Tickets are primarily sold directly through Rayo Vallecano's official ticketing portal. Since Rayo plays at the relatively small Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas, home tickets often sell out quickly or go exclusively to season ticket holders (abonados) first.

Tickets are primarily sold directly through Rayo Vallecano's official ticketing portal. Since Rayo plays at the relatively small Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas, home tickets often sell out quickly or go exclusively to season ticket holders (abonados) first. Official Club Website (Valencia): If you are traveling as an away fan or looking for sections allocated to supporters, you can check Valencia’s official ticketing channels to see if they offer travel packages or away-section ticket sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the ticket price breakdown for the upcoming LaLiga match between Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: Range from approximately €30 to €90 depending on the section.

Range from approximately depending on the section. High-Demand / Central Stands: Generally cost between €90 and €150, though availability is heavily restricted due to the stadium's small capacity and high season-ticket holder allocation.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Budget Resale Options: Starting around €70 to €90 .

Starting around . Standard Category Seats: Typically range between €90 and €150 .

Typically range between . Premium & VIP Resale: Can scale anywhere from €150 to over €300 depending on availability closer to matchday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Form

Rayo Vallecano have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Getafe, and they also drew 1-1 with Osasuna earlier in the run. Their best result in that stretch was a 2-1 win over Espanyol, though a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid remains a low point of the sequence.

Valencia have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended goalless against Athletic Bilbao, following a 2-2 draw with Racing Santander. The sole win in that run came away at Deportivo Alaves, a 1-0 result, while a 2-3 defeat to Real Sociedad and a loss to Sevilla reflect the inconsistency that has defined their season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 14, 2026, when the fixture at Valencia ended 1-1. Three of the last five head-to-head encounters have finished level, with Rayo Vallecano claiming one win in that run via a 1-0 victory at Valencia in December 2024. Valencia have not won any of the last five meetings between the two clubs.