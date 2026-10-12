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LaLiga
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
team-logoElche
Book Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Tickets
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How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Rayo Vallecano
Elche
LaLiga

Rayo Vallecano take on Elche in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Rayo Vallecano host Elche on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano aim to leverage home advantage after securing a 1-0 victory in their most recent home encounter against Elche in April 2026. Historically, Elche hold the upper hand in head-to-head records with 10 total victories compared to Rayo Vallecano's 5 wins across their 19 competitive meetings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 10
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga match at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid, you have several primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Box Office & Website

  • Official Ticket Portal: Rayo Vallecano sells official home match tickets online via their official website (rayovallecano.es) close to matchweek.
  • Physical Ticket Office (Taquillas): You can purchase tickets directly at the Estadio de Vallecas ticket booths on matchday or in the days leading up to the game, provided seats remain available.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Rayo Vallecano vs Elche match vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating category:

1. Official Direct Club Prices

Official home tickets sold directly by Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas box office or official site typically fall into these standard LaLiga price bands:

  • Behind the Goals (Gol Norte / Gol Sur): €25 – €35
  • Side Stands (Lateral Preferente / Cover): €40 – €60
  • Main Stand / Premium Seating (Tribuna Central): €65 – €90

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

  • Starting / Economy Seats: €35 – €65
  • Mid-tier Lateral Seats: €70 – €130
  • Category 1 / Lower Tier Central: €140 – €220+
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Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Form

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Osasuna, following a 2-1 home win over Espanyol. Earlier in the run they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Real Madrid and a 5-2 loss to Barcelona, with a 3-2 win over Racing Santander providing the other positive result. San Jose's side have scored nine goals and conceded thirteen across those five fixtures.

Elche have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five league games. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory at Espanyol, which ended a run of four matches without a win. Before that they lost 2-3 to Real Madrid, drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao, and lost 2-3 to Real Sociedad. Anselmi's side have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five outings.

RAY

RAY - Form

BAR
L5-2
SAN
W3-2
RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
OSA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ELC

ELC - Form

RSO
L2-3
ATH
D1-1
RMA
L2-3
ESP
W1-3
CEL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in April 2026 at Vallecas, with Rayo winning 1-0 in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Elche won 4-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Elche have won three times to Rayo's two, with a combined 12 goals scored across those encounters.

Head to Head

Rayo VallecanoDrawElche
2
0
3
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
4
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
4
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
4Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

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