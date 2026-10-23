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LaLiga
team-logoRacing Santander
Estadio El Sardinero
team-logoReal Madrid
Book Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Tickets
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How to get Racing Santander vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Racing Santander take on Real Madrid in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Madrid holds a commanding historical edge over Racing Santander, having won four of their last five competitive meetings while keeping a clean sheet in their most recent encounter.

Their last official league meeting prior to this season resulted in a comprehensive 4–0 victory for Los Blancos.

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When is Racing Santander vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander hosts Real Madrid at Estadio El Sardinero in Santander, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming La Liga match between Racing Santander and Real Madrid at Estadio El Sardinero, you can check directly through Racing Santander's official ticketing portal for general admission ticket releases, club member priority windows, and box office updates.

Tickets may also be available on secondary marketplaces and fan-to-fan resale. You'll want to double-check the T&Cs on the site you choose to secure your tickets.

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How much do Racing Santander vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Racing Santander vs Real Madrid La Liga fixture vary significantly depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically range from approximately €40 to €120, depending on the tier and location of the stand (Gol, Preferencia, or Tribuna) at Estadio El Sardinero.
  • Club Member / Season Ticket Holder Priority: Reduced rates or restricted access windows are often reserved exclusively for official club members ("socios").
  • VIP Hospitality Packages: Premium seating options with stadium lounge access generally start around €350 to €450 .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Category 4 Seating: Start around €140 to €180 for high-demand matches against Real Madrid.
  • Category 2 and Category 3 Sideline Seats: Typically range from €200 to €380 depending on visibility and exact block location.
  • VIP / Premium Resale Seats: Can easily exceed €450 to €800 during peak demand periods when primary inventories are completely sold out.


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Racing Santander vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Form

Racing Santander head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, and they also suffered a 7-2 loss to Barcelona in that run. Their two victories came against Deportivo Alaves, 2-1, and Elche, 3-2, suggesting they can compete but have been badly exposed at the back. Across those five games, Racing scored 10 goals and conceded 18.

Real Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid, while they also lost 1-0 to Real Betis. On the positive side, a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter demonstrate they remain capable of strong performances. Madrid scored 10 goals and conceded five across that five-game stretch.

SAN

SAN - Form

ALA
W2-1
BAR
L7-2
CEL
L5-0
VAL
D2-2
OSA
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/17
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides in the provided record came in February 2012, when Real Madrid won 4-0 at home. Across the five listed matches, Real Madrid won four times and Racing Santander failed to win any, with one draw recorded, a 0-0 at El Sardinero in September 2011. Real Madrid scored 15 goals across those five encounters while Racing managed just one.

Head to Head

Racing SantanderDrawReal Madrid
0
1
4
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
6
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
93241310+311
L
L
D
L
L
8
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
9
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
12
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
82331217-59
D
D
W
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
16
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
17
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
92251325-128
L
D
L
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
9045618-124
L
D
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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