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Championship
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
Loftus Road
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Book Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Tickets
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How to get Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Queens Park Rangers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Championship

Queens Park Rangers take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Queens Park Rangers host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at Ewood Park in Blackburn.

QPR previously claimed a 2-1 victory at Loftus Road in October 2017 during that same competitive era. Across their last five recorded fixtures played between 2016 and 2018 in the Championship, both clubs evenly split the encounters with two wins apiece alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton WanderersBuy Now

When is Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship kick-off?

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Loftus Road in London on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 20
Loftus Road

How to buy Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticket portals or box offices of Queens Park Rangers or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton WanderersBuy Now

How much do Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Matchday Ticket: Typically range from approximately £25 to £45.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Entry-Level Tickets: Start from around £50.
  • The Average Market: Approximately £78.
  • Premium Seating or High-Demand Upper-Tier: Scale upwards to £120.
Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton WanderersBuy Now

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship: Everything you need to know

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Form

QPR have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City, and they also claimed a 5-0 win over Swansea City earlier in the run. The defeats came against Southampton, who beat them 4-1, and Birmingham City, who won 3-0. QPR have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but prone to defensive lapses.

Wolves have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five Championship games. They drew 1-1 with Wrexham most recently and followed a 1-2 win at Bristol City with a 3-0 victory over Cardiff City before that. Peixoto's side have also beaten Watford 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Portsmouth in that run, scoring seven goals and conceding just three across the five matches.

QPR

QPR - Form

BIR
L3-0
SWA
W5-0
SOU
L4-1
BUR
D1-1
LIN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WOL

WOL - Form

POR
D1-1
WAT
W1-0
CAC
W3-0
BRC
W1-2
WRE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2018, when Wolves won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the clubs, each side has won twice, with one draw, and all five matches were played in the Championship between 2016 and 2018. QPR won 2-1 at home in October 2017, while Wolves took victory in two of the three meetings played in the 2016-17 season.

Head to Head

Queens Park RangersDrawWolverhampton Wanderers
2
1
2
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

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