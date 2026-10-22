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Ligue 1
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoTroyes
Book PSG vs Troyes TicketsPSG vs Troyes Premium
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How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Paris Saint-Germain
Troyes
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain take on Troyes in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Their most recent top-flight meeting took place in May 2023, when PSG secured a comfortable 3-1 victory away at the Stade de l'Aube.

High-scoring affairs have frequently characterized recent matches between the two sides, notably highlighted by a thrilling 4-3 thriller at the Parc des Princes in October 2022.

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When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 10
Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes Ligue 1 match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase standard single-game tickets, special seating, or hospitality packages directly through the official Paris Saint-Germain online ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes Ligue 1 match vary depending on the tier, seating location, and whether you purchase through the club's primary channels or the secondary resale market.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Upper Tier and High Views (Categories 11–16): Standard upper-deck and corner seating options start between €58.00 and €78.00.
  • Mid-Tier Seating (Categories 6–10): Standard view seats along the sides or mid-tier levels generally range from €86.00 to €109.00.
  • Lower Tier and Premium Blocks (Categories 1–5): Lower-bowl seats and high-demand central views range from €115.00 up to €225.00+ depending on exact proximity to the pitch.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Level / Standard Resale: Start around €55.00 to €75.00 depending on inventory demand.
  • Lower Level / Central Views: Better-view seating generally ranges from €90.00 to €150.00+.
  • VIP and Hospitality Packages: Premium VIP hospitality listings often range upwards of €180.00 to €300.00+.
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes Form

PSG head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, their best recent run including back-to-back Ligue 1 victories over Brest and Marseille. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Marseille on September 20, and they also recorded a commanding 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava earlier in September. A 1-2 home defeat to Monaco and a 2-2 draw with Lille are the blemishes on that five-match run, with PSG scoring nine goals and conceding eight across that period.

Troyes have won just one of their last five matches, with their sole victory a 1-2 away win at Lorient on August 29. Since then, the picture has darkened considerably: defeats to Strasbourg, Lille, and Angers have left Dumont's side in poor shape, and they have conceded 10 goals while scoring just five across that five-match stretch.

PSG

PSG - Form

OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
BAR
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
TRO

TRO - Form

LIL
L2-0
SCO
L2-0
DIO
D2-2
OM
L0-2
RCL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2023, when PSG won 3-1 away at Troyes in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG hold a clear advantage with three wins to Troyes' none, with one draw and one match producing a 4-3 scoreline in PSG's favour at the Parc des Princes in October 2022. PSG have scored 13 goals across those five meetings compared to nine for Troyes.

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawTroyes
4
1
0
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
3
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
2
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
13Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
7421127+514
W
L
W
D
W
4
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
7
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
8
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
9
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
10
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
11
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
12
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
13
NiceNiceNCE
722369-38
L
W
W
L
D
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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