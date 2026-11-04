Paris Saint-Germain host Roma on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG heads into this fixture carrying strong recent momentum in European competition, leaning on an explosive attacking core that has consistently tested elite defenses. Meanwhile, Roma brings resilient European form to the Parc des Princes, combining disciplined Italian defensive organization with dangerous counter-attacking threats.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Champions League kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Champions League tickets?

Here are the main options available for supporters looking to purchase tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct, secure, and reliable way to purchase standard-priced tickets is through the official Paris Saint-Germain ticketing portal. Members and ticket account holders typically get early access windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the price estimates for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma UEFA Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category Tickets: Starts around €50 to €90 for upper-tier or general admission sections.

Starts around for upper-tier or general admission sections. Upper Tier Seating: Generally range from €100 to €250 .

Generally range from . VIP Hospitality Packages: Start around €550 to €750+ depending on the tier of service selected.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: Generally start around €120 to €180 .

Generally start around . Mid-to-Lower Tier Resale: Range from €190 to €450 depending on the specific block and demand.

Range from depending on the specific block and demand. VIP & Premium Resale: Range upwards of €500 to €800+ per ticket.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Champions League: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Form

PSG have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, and they also beat Manchester City 4-2 away from home earlier in the run. Across those five fixtures, PSG scored 13 goals and conceded 10, though the attacking output has been the more telling statistic.

Roma have recorded three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, and they also beat Genoa 2-0 in Serie A. The one defeat in the run came against Real Madrid, a 4-3 loss in Europe. Roma scored nine goals and conceded six across the five games.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is extremely limited at competitive level. The only recorded meeting on file is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly played on August 1, 2010. There is no prior history of competitive fixtures between PSG and Roma to draw upon.