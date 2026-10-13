How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris Saint-Germain host Lyon on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

As two of the most storied clubs in French football, matches between PSG and Lyon consistently serve as high-stakes encounters with significant implications for European qualification and the league title race. In their previous Ligue 1 meeting at the Parc des Princes in April 2026, Lyon secured a dramatic 2–1 away victory against the Parisians.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain host Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets?

o purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes, several primary options are available depending on your budget and preference for official vs. secondary marketplaces:

1. Official PSG Ticketing Platform

Standard Tickets: The official PSG ticketing website sells general admission tickets directly. High-profile Ligue 1 fixtures against rivals like Lyon often sell out quickly to club members and season ticket holders first.

Ticketplace (Official Resale): PSG operates an official resale platform, where season ticket holders resell their seats safely at market or face value with verified mobile delivery.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list secondary market tickets from sellers. Prices on resale marketplaces can fluctuate depending on seat location and demand.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes vary significantly depending on seating category, hospitality options, and whether you purchase directly or via secondary marketplaces:

1. Direct Official PSG Tickets

General Admission (Standard Single Tickets): Standard general admission tickets start from €62 for baseline seats (including restricted view seating).

Special Experience / Le Deck: Premium terrace and social viewing packages (such as Le Deck Estrade) start around €110 to €129 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official matchday lounge and hospitality experiences (e.g., Espace des Trophées or Espace International) range from €556 to €622+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary sales sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo offer tickets with prices fluctuate based on demand:

Category 2 / Upper Stands (Virage Supérieur): For upper tier end stands typically range between €110 and €150 .

Category 1 / Lower Stands & Sidelines (Tribune Inférieur / Longside): Seats along the sides of the pitch or closer to the field generally cost between €160 and €300+ .

Average Resale Price: The average market price for mid-tier seats for a high-profile fixture like PSG vs. Lyon typically sits around €250 .

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Form

PSG head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille on September 20, a result that followed a 1-0 win at Brest the previous weekend. Earlier in that five-match run, they beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League, though defeats to Monaco and a draw with Lille showed inconsistency in the league. Across those five games, PSG scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Lyon come into this match in confident form, winning three of their last five and drawing the other two. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Rennes on September 19, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Auxerre earlier in the run. Lyon scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded just four, keeping consecutive clean sheets in their last two outings.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-2 Lyon victory at the Parc des Princes on April 19, 2026, a result that demonstrated Lyon's ability to take points from their rivals on the road. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lyon have won three times to PSG's two, with the Parisians winning 3-1 at home in December 2024 and 3-2 away in November 2025. The series has been closely contested, with Lyon also claiming a 1-2 win in the Coupe de France in May 2024.