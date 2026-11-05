How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris Saint-Germain host Lorient on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

In their most recent Ligue 1 encounter in May 2026, Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes. Across their last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain have secured two victories, Lorient has claimed one win, and the remaining two fixtures ended in draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lorient vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient kicks off at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable source for face-value tickets is through Paris Saint-Germain's official ticketing portal. Members and registered fans can check for direct ticket releases, club-verified resale options, and hospitality packages.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from roughly €35 to €110 .

Typically ranges from roughly . Club Memberships / Ticket Releases: Scaling up closer to €150+ for central lower-tier seating.

Scaling up closer to for central lower-tier seating. Official Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €300 to €400+ per person depending on the VIP tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: Start from approximately €65 to €95 for upper-tier or shortside views.

Start from approximately for upper-tier or shortside views. Longside & Premium Resale: Range from €110 to €220+ depending on demand and proximity to the pitch.

Range from depending on demand and proximity to the pitch. VIP & Hospitality Resale: Start around €300 upwards.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Form

PSG head into this match in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 home win over Barcelona in the Champions League, and they also beat Manchester City 4-2 away in the same competition during that run. In Ligue 1, wins over Strasbourg and Le Mans alongside a 2-1 victory at Marseille demonstrate their consistency across different tests. PSG scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Lorient's recent record shows a more solid picture, with three wins and two draws from their last five Ligue 1 matches and no defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Angers, while they also beat Monaco 1-0 and Paris FC 1-0 during that run. They scored four goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, suggesting a defensively organised side that has been difficult to break down.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when the two sides drew 2-2 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Before that, a fixture at Lorient's ground in October 2025 also ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have won two and Lorient one, with two draws, and PSG have scored eight goals to Lorient's seven in that sequence.