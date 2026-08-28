How to get Paris FC vs Strasbourg tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris FC take on Strasbourg on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

The two teams previously battled to a 0–0 draw during their last league meeting in March 2026. With early-season table positioning on the line, both clubs will be aiming to secure three crucial points in this matchup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Strasbourg takes place at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 11:15 Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 match between Paris FC and Strasbourg on September 19, 2026, you can purchase them through several primary and secondary ticketing platforms:

Official Club Website: The main source is Paris FC's official ticketing portal (billetterie.parisfc.fr), where home tickets for matches at Stade Jean-Bouin are released directly to general supporters.

Official VIP Ticketing: For hospitality or VIP lounge options, tickets are sold officially through Official-VIP (official-vip.fr).

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: If official standard seats are sold out, tickets are available on secondary comparison and resale sites such as StubHub.

How much do Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match at Stade Jean-Bouin vary depending on seating category and purchasing platform:

Standard General Admission: Direct primary tickets through the official club website start at around €17 to €25 for general seating.

Secondary Market Marketplace: Resale and reseller platforms such as StubHub currently list standard seating starting from €38 to €60 per ticket.

Premium & Hospitality Options: Category 1 side-line seats, premium positioning, and VIP matchday packages range from €75 to €150+ depending on included lounge access and sightlines.

Paris FC vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Strasbourg Form

Paris FC have not won in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their only competitive outing in that run ended 0-0 against Troyes in Ligue 1 on August 22. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Angers and were beaten 4-0 by Mainz 05 in pre-season. Two 2-2 draws against VfB Stuttgart and Como complete the picture. Across those five matches, Paris FC scored four goals and conceded nine.

Strasbourg's recent record is similarly difficult. They won just one of their last five matches — a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in a friendly. Their Ligue 1 season began with a 4-0 defeat to Marseille on August 21. They also lost twice to Freiburg and were beaten 5-2 by Elversberg. Strasbourg conceded 13 goals across that five-match run while scoring four.

Paris FC vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on March 15, 2026, when Strasbourg hosted Paris FC and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Paris FC welcomed Strasbourg to Stade Jean Bouin in September 2025, with Strasbourg winning 3-2. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches — which include three fixtures from Ligue 3 in 2014 and 2015 — each side has claimed two wins, with one draw.