Paderborn host Elversberg on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Elversberg dominated their most recent 2025–26 season series, claiming a 2–1 away victory at the Home Deluxe Arena in December 2025 before routing Paderborn 5–1 in May 2026. Having both earned promotion, the two clubs are now set to take their high-scoring rivalry to the top-flight Bundesliga stage for the very first time.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs Elversberg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paderborn vs Elversberg Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs Elversberg kicks off at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 12 Dec 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Paderborn vs Elversberg Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

SCP07 Online Ticket Shop: The primary portal for general admission, family blocks, and standing-room tickets. Sales typically open in phases, starting with an exclusive pre-sale for club members and season ticket holders before moving to a general public sale.

The primary portal for general admission, family blocks, and standing-room tickets. Sales typically open in phases, starting with an exclusive pre-sale for club members and season ticket holders before moving to a general public sale. SVE Online Ticket Shop: The official platform for home matches at the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde. Like Paderborn, Elversberg prioritizes club members and season ticket holders before opening remaining inventory to the general public. If you are an Elversberg supporter traveling to Paderborn, away-section tickets are also distributed here.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paderborn vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Paderborn vs Elversberg Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Places (Stehplatz): Standard adult tickets cost €18 , with discounted/child options available from €6 .

Standard adult tickets cost , with discounted/child options available from . Category 3 Seating: Standard adult tickets are priced at €35.00 .

Standard adult tickets are priced at . Category 2 Seating: Standard adult tickets cost €41, with reduced youth/child options around €10 .

Standard adult tickets cost with reduced youth/child options around . Category 1 Seating (Main Stands): Premium standard tickets cost €47 .

Premium standard tickets cost . Wheelchair Users: Accessible tickets are priced at €14 (includes companion entry).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Upper Tier Resale: Generally start around €70 to €120 .

Generally start around . Sideline / Lower Tier Resale: Ranges between €150 and €350+ .

Ranges between . VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: Start around €400 to €800+.

Paderborn vs Elversberg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs Elversberg Form

Paderborn have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Earlier in the run, they beat Hamburger SV 1-0 in the league but were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal following a 0-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart. The side has scored three goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Elversberg have won two and lost three of their last five competitive games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund. The standout result in this stretch was a commanding 4-1 league win over Mainz 05, though they also suffered a heavy 0-4 loss to RB Leipzig and a 0-2 DFB-Pokal exit against Darmstadt. Elversberg scored nine goals and conceded ten across the five matches.

Paderborn vs Elversberg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Elversberg beat Paderborn 5-1 at home in the 2. Bundesliga. Before that, Paderborn won 1-2 away at Elversberg in December 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, both sides have claimed two wins each, with one draw, all of which were contested in the 2. Bundesliga.