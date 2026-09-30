How to get Newcastle United vs Aston Villa tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Newcastle United take on Aston Villa on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In recent seasons, encounters between the two sides have featured high-scoring contests, averaging over three goals per match across their last six Premier League meetings. Their most recent competitive meeting occurred on February 14, 2026, in the FA Cup fourth round, where Newcastle secured a 3-1 away victory at Villa Park.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League kick-off?

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa takes place at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for a Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa Premier League match, you can follow these primary official routes depending on whether the game is played at St. James' Park (Newcastle):

Direct Official Purchases

1. Official Club Membership

High-demand Premier League matches almost always require an active official membership for both clubs.

Home Fans: Sign up for an official Newcastle United membership (for St. James' Park matches). Membership gives you access to ticket sales windows and ballots. Away Fans: Away tickets are allocated through the visiting club's ticket portal and are generally reserved for high-loyalty tier members or season ticket holders with sufficient booking points.



2. Ticket Ballots and General On-Sale Dates

Newcastle United (St. James' Park): Home tickets are typically distributed via a member ballot system a few weeks prior to matchday. If any tickets remain after the ballot phase, they enter a general sale or resale portal for members.

3. Official Matchday Hospitality

If general admission tickets sell out or if you are visiting from abroad without a membership, official executive/hospitality packages are available directly from both clubs' official websites. These packages do not require a standard membership.

4. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

Standard matchday ticket prices for Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League vary based on whether you buy face-value official tickets or hospitality/secondary market seats.

1. Official Face-Value Matchday Tickets

Newcastle United categorizes home fixtures at St. James' Park into tiers:

Adult General Admission: £49 – £80 (depending on the stand category, ranging from Level 7 / Family Area up to Category 1 seating).

Concessions (Seniors 65+ & Young Adults 18–21): £34 – £62 .

Juniors (Under 18): £21 – £33 .

Away Supporters: Standard Premier League rules cap away tickets at £30 for adults.

2. Hospitality & Secondary Market Options

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

Secondary Resale Platforms: Prices typically start from approximately £75 – £110 for general seating, with average prices around £280 depending on demand.

Official Matchday Hospitality: Premium matchday options (such as Bar 1892, Platinum Club, or executive lounge access) range from £105 – £450+ per person.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League: Everything you need to know

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Form

Newcastle United have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Millwall on September 8, with their previous Premier League result a 2-2 draw at AFC Bournemouth on September 5. Earlier in the run, the Magpies beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away from home and drew 2-2 with Liverpool, collecting ten goals scored and six conceded across the five matches.

Aston Villa's last five results show one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent match was a 3-2 Champions League victory at Club Brugge on September 8, which followed a goalless draw at Hull City in the Premier League. Prior to that, Villa lost 1-0 to Arsenal, 4-0 at Brighton, and 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a pre-season friendly. Emery's side scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on February 14, 2026, when Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park. Across the last five recorded matches between the sides, Newcastle hold two wins to Villa's two, with one draw. Newcastle have scored eight goals in that period and Villa have scored eight as well, with the most recent Premier League encounter at St James' Park ending 2-0 to Villa in January 2026.