How to get Malaga vs Levante tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Malaga take on Levante on the Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

Both sides enter the early season matchup searching for momentum after difficult opening rounds in the league. Levante hold the superior recent head-to-head record over Málaga, including two wins and two draws across their last five meetings in all competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Levante, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Malaga vs Levante LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Levante kicks off at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, with the exact time to be confirmed in the broadcast listings for your region.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 6 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Levante LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the Málaga CF vs. Levante UD LaLiga matchday 4 fixture on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda, follow these steps:

1. Official Club Website

The primary and safest way to buy face-value tickets is directly through Málaga CF's Official Online Portal.

Process: Register an account on the club ticketing site. Non-residents and international tourists can easily purchase tickets by providing a valid passport number at checkout.

Release Timing: Tickets are usually released to club members ( socios ) first before opening to the general public closer to the match date.

2. Estadio La Rosaleda Box Office (Taquillas)

If tickets do not sell out online in advance, you can buy them in person at the stadium box office:

Location: Exterior ticket windows at Estadio La Rosaleda (Paseo de Martiricos).

Hours: Box office hours expand during match week and open on matchday. Arrive early to avoid long queues before kickoff.

3. Secondary Ticket Markets

If general admission tickets sell out through official channels, secondary marketplaces provide resale options:

Platforms such as StubHub list resale seats.

Prices on resale platforms vary depending on seat location and demand.

How much do Malaga vs Levante LaLiga tickets cost?

For the Málaga CF vs. Levante UD matchday 4 fixture on September 6, 2026, at Estadio La Rosaleda, ticket prices vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value general admission tickets through official channels or secondary resale platforms.

Official Tickets: Standard league match tickets at La Rosaleda typically start around £21–£25 for seats behind the goals ( Fondo ) and go up to £45–£51 for central main stand views ( Tribuna/Preferencia ).

Resale Market: Due to high demand and early availability, entry-level secondary market listings like StubHub currently start at around £100–£115 before service or delivery fees.

Malaga vs Levante LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Levante Form

Malaga's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only LaLiga result in that run was the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on August 19, which represents their most recent outing. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Fulham in a friendly and lost 2-1 to AD Ceuta FC. Their sole win came against Al-Arabi, a 4-2 victory on August 6. Across the five matches, Malaga scored eleven goals and conceded nine.

Levante arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 LaLiga defeat to Espanyol on August 16. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Villarreal in a friendly and beat Albacete 2-1. Their run also includes a 1-0 win over Al Qadsiah and a 1-2 friendly defeat to Sheffield United. Levante scored five goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Malaga vs Levante: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2025, when they drew 1-1 at La Rosaleda in the Segunda Division. Before that, Levante beat Malaga 4-2 at home in November 2024, also in the second tier. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Levante hold the stronger record with two wins to Malaga's none, with two draws and one further result completing the set. The five meetings span the Segunda Division and a single LaLiga fixture from April 2018, when Levante won 1-0.

Malaga vs Levante Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 table, Malaga sit 18th and Levante are 20th after the opening round of fixtures.