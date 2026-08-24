How to get Lyon vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lyon take on Auxerre on Friday, September 4, 2026 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Lyon will look to build on their strong head-to-head record against Auxerre, having secured a 3–2 victory in their most recent league meeting in April 2026. Meanwhile, Auxerre enter the match seeking a key away result early in the 2026–27

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lyon vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lyon vs Auxerre kicks off at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, with official broadcast details to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Lyon vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match at Groupama Stadium through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

Official Club Ticketing

Official Website: Visit the Olympique Lyonnais Ticketing Portal.

Account Setup: Create a free account. Unlike some European clubs, Lyon does not require a paid membership to access general ticket sales for Ligue 1 fixtures.

Priority Access: MyOL members and season ticket subscribers receive priority sales windows before general public sales open.

Digital Delivery: Tickets are delivered as digital e-tickets to your account or through the official Groupama Stadium mobile app.

Secondary Marketplaces & Resellers

If official general sale inventory is sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub .

How much do Lyon vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Lyon vs Auxerre Ligue 1 match at Groupama Stadium vary depending on where you purchase and seat selection:

Official General Admission: Standard face-value tickets purchased directly through the official Olympique Lyonnais ticketing portal typically start around £20 to £22 (€25) for upper-tier behind-the-goal seating. Central long-side lower-tier seats range between £40 and £65 (€45 to €75).

Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators: On secondary platforms like StubHub , entry-level reseller tickets start at around £15 to £20 ($19 to $25 USD / €22), while the overall average ticket price across all marketplace tiers is roughly £105 to £110 (~$139 USD).

VIP & Hospitality: Official hospitality and premium matchday packages begin around £140 to £160+ ($180+ USD) depending on included food, beverage, and lounge access options.

Lyon vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Auxerre Form

Lyon have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in Champions League qualification, while their best result in that run was a 3-0 victory over Sparta Prague. They also suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Real Betis in a pre-season friendly. Lyon have scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded eight, reflecting a side still finding defensive consistency.

Auxerre's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in their most recent outing and earlier thrashed Lusitanos St Maur 5-2. A 1-2 defeat to Orleans was the low point of their pre-season. Across those five games, Auxerre scored nine goals and conceded seven, showing they can be productive in attack.

Lyon vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Lyon beat Auxerre 3-2 at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 fixture. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Lyon hold an advantage with three wins to Auxerre's none, with two draws. Lyon have scored 12 goals in those five matches compared to Auxerre's eight.

Lyon vs Auxerre Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Lyon sit tenth while Auxerre are third, making this a fixture between a side chasing form and one of the early-season pacesetters.