How to get Lorient vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lorient take on Monaco on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Stade du Moustoir in Lorient.

Lorient will be aiming to extend their solid head-to-head run after sweeping both league meetings against AS Monaco in the 2025–26 season. Matches between these two sides are historically high-scoring, averaging over 3 goals per match across recent seasons.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lorient vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lorient vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade du Moustoir

How to buy Lorient vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Lorient vs Monaco Ligue 1 match at Stade du Moustoir, you can follow these primary avenues:

Official Club Memberships / Season Pass Holders: Registered FC Lorient members or season ticket holders often get priority presale windows before tickets open to the general public. Members who can't attend may also list their seats on the club's official ticket exchange platform.

Official Hospitality Packages: If general admission tickets sell out, VIP or hospitality packages (which include lounge access, food, and premium seats) can be purchased directly through the club's commercial sales team.

Away Supporters Sector: If you are supporting AS Monaco, away section tickets are typically sold directly through AS Monaco’s official ticketing portal rather than Lorient's site.

Secondary Marketplaces: If tickets are sold out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub offer resale ticket options.

How much do Lorient vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

For a FC Lorient vs AS Monaco Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade du Moustoir, ticket prices vary depending on where you purchase them and the seat location:

Official Primary Tickets (FC Lorient Direct):

Standard primary tickets typically range from €20 to €60 . Behind the goal (North/South Tribunes): ~€20 – €30 Side stands & Main Stand (Central/Honneur): ~€35 – €60+

Secondary Marketplaces & Resale:

When primary ticket windows close, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub give supporters a second chance to secure matchday admission.

Starting / Entry-Level Price: Around €38 – €42 for standard category seats.

Average Ticket Cost: Typically ranges between €75 and €85 depending on demand and seating tier. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Prices start from approximately €150 to €500+ per ticket for lounge access, catering, and central seating.



Lorient vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lorient vs Monaco Form

Lorient have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1, and they also beat Lens 1-0 on the road earlier in September. Across those five games, Lorient scored six goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that struggles for defensive consistency.

Monaco have been in strong form, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg, though prior to that they won away at Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 and beat Marseille 2-0. Monaco scored nine goals across their last five outings while conceding four, with their only defeat coming in Conference League qualification against Gornik Zabrze.

Lorient vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Monaco hosted Lorient and lost 3-1. Before that, Lorient won the reverse fixture 3-1 at home in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lorient hold the stronger record with two wins to Monaco's one, with two draws also in that run. The five matches have produced 16 goals in total.