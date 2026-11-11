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Ligue 1
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoAuxerre
Book Lille vs Auxerre Tickets
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How to get Lille vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lille
Auxerre
Ligue 1

Lille take on Auxerre in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lille host Auxerre on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

In their most recent league meeting on May 17, 2026, Auxerre claimed a notable 2-0 away victory at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy, propelled by a crucial brace from Lassine Sinayoko. Historically, matches between these two clubs have frequently delivered high-intensity moments, with Lille holding the upper hand in several of their previous multi-goal triumphs, including a resounding 4-1 win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lille vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Auxerre kicks off at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 13
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Lille vs Auxerre Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure way to buy standard matchday tickets is through the official Lille website (losc.fr). Members, subscribers, and general fans can access ticket sales online depending on the priority phases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Lille vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Lille vs Auxerre Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: €15 to €25 for upper-tier or corner seats.
  • Long-Side / Mid-Tier Seating: €35 to €75 for better views along the sidelines, depending on the specific block and tier.
  • VIP and Hospitality Packages: €150 to €200+ per person for premium lounge access and luxury seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Budget Resale: €30 to €55 for entry-level seats.
  • Category 1 / Lower Long-Side Seats: €60 to €130 for premium sideline views.
  • VIP & Hospitality Resale: €130 to €250+ depending on the exact corporate package and availability.
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Lille vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Auxerre Form

Lille have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, and before that they beat Lens 1-0 in Ligue 1. A 2-4 defeat to Galatasaray in Europe represents their only loss in the run. Lille scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Auxerre have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-1 defeat to Strasbourg in Ligue 1, which followed a 1-1 draw with Le Mans. They did beat Le Havre 3-1 earlier in the run. Auxerre scored ten goals and conceded fourteen across those five matches, a record that reflects both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

LIL

LIL - Form

GAL
L2-4
ASM
D1-1
RCL
W1-0
BOD
D0-0
REN
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AJA

AJA - Form

REN
L4-1
LEH
W1-3
LEM
D1-1
STR
L5-1
PAR
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lille vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in May 2026, when Auxerre won 2-0 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1. Before that, Lille won 4-3 away at Auxerre in December 2025, and Lille also won 3-1 at home in April 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Lille hold three wins to Auxerre's one, with one draw, and the fixtures have regularly produced goals at both ends.

Head to Head

LilleDrawAuxerre
2
2
1
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
3
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
4
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
3
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

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