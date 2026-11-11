How to get Lens vs Le Havre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lens host Le Havre on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

In their most recent league encounter on January 30, 2026, RC Lens secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Their head-to-head history includes high-scoring thrillers, notably a 4-3 victory for Le Havre at the same venue in March 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Le Havre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lens vs Le Havre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lens vs Le Havre kicks off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 5 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Lens vs Le Havre Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the RC Lens official ticketing portal for home matches at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lens vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Lens vs Le Havre Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

North Stand (core supporters and chants): €30 to €55

€30 to €55 South Stand (family and elevated views): €40 to €70

€40 to €70 East Stand (corporate and catering): €90 to €180

€90 to €180 West Stand (VIP and executive sections): €150 to €250

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard general admission and upper-tier seats: Starting around €47 to €75

Starting around €47 to €75 Category 2 / central seating options: Ranging between €78 and €120

Ranging between €78 and €120 Category 1 / premium resale view seats: €130 upwards

Lens vs Le Havre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Le Havre Form

Lens have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Lille in Ligue 1, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League during that run. On the positive side, wins over Paris FC (2-1) and Troyes (3-1 away) provided some relief. Lens scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Le Havre have won one and lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-5 Ligue 1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and they also lost 4-3 to Marseille and 1-3 to Auxerre in the league during that period. Their only positive result was a 6-1 friendly win over Boulogne. Le Havre have conceded 11 goals across their four league defeats in that run.

Lens vs Le Havre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on January 30, 2026, when Lens won 1-0 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly contested, with Lens winning twice and Le Havre winning twice, alongside one draw. The most recent encounter at Bollaert ended in a 3-4 victory for Le Havre in March 2025, while Lens claimed a 2-1 win when the sides met at Le Havre in August 2025.