How to get Leeds United vs Manchester United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Leeds United take on Manchester United on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Elland Road in Leeds.

Across 113 competitive all-time meetings, Manchester United hold the historical advantage with 50 overall wins, compared to 26 victories for Leeds and 37 draws. In their most recent official Premier League encounter, Leeds United secured a memorable 2-1 victory away at Old Trafford in April 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Leeds United vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League kick-off?

Leeds United vs Manchester United kicks off at Elland Road in Leeds, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

How to buy Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for a high-demand Premier League match like Leeds United vs Manchester United, follow these official routes and steps:

Official Club Box Office

Get an Official Club Membership Home Fans: Tickets for home matches are sold exclusively through the host club's official ticketing portal (e.g., Leeds United Official Ticketing for matches at Elland Road, or Manchester United Ticketing for matches at Old Trafford). You must hold an active official membership for the respective club to apply.

Away Fans: Away tickets are strictly allocated by the visiting club to their own Season Ticket holders and members with high loyalty/priority points. Apply via Ticket Ballots & Priority Releases Due to extreme demand for this derby, standard tickets are rarely placed on general sale.

Members usually need to enter an official match ballot or purchase during dedicated ballot/priority window dates announced on the host club's website. Check the Official Ticket Exchange If you miss the initial sale or ballot, check the host club's official Ticket Exchange platform closer to matchday. Season ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats legally at face value for other official members.

Hospitality & Authorised Travel Packages

If you are not an official member or missed the ballot, the most reliable legal way to secure a ticket is purchasing an official Matchday Hospitality package:

Official Hospitality: Available directly through the host club's website. These include premium seating along with dining, lounge access, or pre-match perks.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Leeds United vs Manchester United vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club channels or buy secondary/resale tickets.

Official Club Prices (Face Value)

When purchased directly through official club ballots, memberships, or the official ticket exchange, standard Premier League matchday ticket prices generally range as follows:

Adult Tickets: £30 to £60 (depending on category and seating area at Elland Road or Old Trafford).

Concessions & Juniors: £15 to £35.

Official Away Sector: Capped at £30 for adult visiting fans across all Premier League fixtures.

Secondary Market & Resale Prices

Because this fixture is a high-demand rivalry match, official tickets sell out almost immediately to club members. On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices scale up based on demand:

Starting/Lowest Listing Prices: Generally start around £110 – £375 per seat.

Average Listing Prices: Typically sit between £300 – £600 for standard general seating.

Matchday Hospitality Packages: Ranging from £300 to £850+ depending on included dining, lounge access, and premium padded seating.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Leeds United vs Manchester United Form

Leeds United have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round, a result that followed back-to-back Premier League draws against Brighton and Brentford, both finishing 1-1. Earlier in the run, Leeds claimed two wins against Nottingham Forest, including a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory. Across the five matches, they scored six goals and conceded twelve.

Manchester United have won one, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive and friendly fixtures, with one additional friendly draw. Their best result in that run was a 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town on August 30. They drew 2-2 with Everton in their most recent league outing on September 6 and were beaten 2-0 by Hull City earlier in the season. Across five matches, United scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides was a 1-1 friendly draw on August 12, 2026, played at Old Trafford. In competitive fixtures, Manchester United won the last Premier League encounter 2-1 at Old Trafford in April 2026, while the previous league meeting at Elland Road in January 2026 also finished 1-1. Across the five most recent meetings on record, neither side has dominated, with results split between wins, draws and a single away victory for Leeds.