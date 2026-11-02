How to get Le Mans vs Monaco tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Mans host Monaco on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.

Their last official competitive meeting took place in May 2013 during a Ligue 2 campaign, where Monaco secured a 2-1 victory over Le Mans. In their head-to-head history across all competitions, Monaco holds a slight historical advantage with several wins, though past matches at Le Mans' home ground have routinely proven challenging for the visitors.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Mans vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Mans vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Mans vs Monaco kicks off at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Marie-Marvingt

How to buy Le Mans vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and AS Monaco, you have a few primary options depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing (Le Mans FC): Since Le Mans is hosting the fixture at the MMArena, their official ticket office portal is the most direct source for general admission home tickets, subject to availability and membership requirements.

Since Le Mans is hosting the fixture at the MMArena, their official ticket office portal is the most direct source for general admission home tickets, subject to availability and membership requirements. Official Club Ticketing (AS Monaco): If you are traveling as an away supporter supporting Monaco, you can check Monaco's official ticketing portal for away-section allocations and voucher exchanges.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Le Mans vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Le Mans versus Monaco Ligue 1 fixture vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club outlets or secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Face-Value Tickets: Standard home tickets purchased directly through the Le Mans FC official box office or portal typically range from €15 to €60 , heavily depending on your choice of seating category around the stadium.

Standard home tickets purchased directly through the Le Mans FC official box office or portal typically range from , heavily depending on your choice of seating category around the stadium. Stadium Box Office Matchday Sales: Tickets bought directly at the Stade Marie-Marvingt venue box office generally span from €15 to €45, subject to live availability on matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Tickets typically start around €45 to €55 for standard or upper-tier views.

Tickets typically start around for standard or upper-tier views. Prime Seating Categories: Premium sideline views, VIP hospitality, or high-demand sections can scale upwards from €80 to €140+ depending on overall fixture demand.

Le Mans vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Mans vs Monaco Form

Le Mans head into this match with a mixed record across their last five games, winning one, drawing two, and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Guingamp in a friendly, and in Ligue 1 their last result was a 2-1 win over Lorient in September. They drew 2-2 with Lens and 1-1 with Nice before that, suggesting a team capable of competing but unable to close out results consistently. Across those five matches, Le Mans scored eight goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.

Monaco's recent form is considerably stronger. They have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing none in Ligue 1. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Pisa, and in the league they beat Lens 2-1 before drawing 1-1 with Strasbourg. The standout result in that run remains the 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain, which underlined their credentials as genuine title contenders. Monaco have scored seven goals across their last five games and conceded just three.

Le Mans vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2013, when Monaco beat Le Mans 2-1 in a Ligue 2 fixture. Across the five previous encounters on record, Monaco have the stronger overall record, with three wins compared to one for Le Mans, and one match ending in a draw. Goals have been relatively even across those games, with Monaco scoring nine and Le Mans seven across the five meetings.