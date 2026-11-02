How to get Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hull City host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Their most recent competitive meetings took place during the 2015–16 EFL Championship season, where they played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium in February 2016. Earlier in that same 2016 campaign, Hull City narrowly edged out Brighton with a 1-0 victory in an FA Cup tie.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion takes place at the MKM Stadium in Hull, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League fixture, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Buying directly through Hull City's official website is the most reliable way to secure face-value tickets. Club members and season ticket holders usually get priority booking windows during the first week of sales before any remaining seats move to general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion at the MKM Stadium:

1. Official Club Channels

General Adult: Prices start from £30 for standard zone seating and generally range up to approximately £35 to £45 depending on the exact seating tier and match categorization.

Prices start from for standard zone seating and generally range up to approximately depending on the exact seating tier and match categorization. Concession Tickets: Available starting from £16 for seniors, young adults, or eligible concession categories.

Available starting from for seniors, young adults, or eligible concession categories. Junior Tickets (Ages 2–15): Children's tickets start from an accessible base rate of £8 in selected family-friendly areas of the stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Starting from roughly £115 to £120 equivalent.

Starting from roughly equivalent. Premium or Hospitality Resale: High-demand or premium block seats can scale significantly higher, ranging £350 to £1,000+ depending on package inclusions and seat locations.

Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Hull City have recorded two draws and three defeats from their last five competitive matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Fulham, and they also lost 2-1 to Newcastle United and 1-0 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup during the sequence. The two draws came against Everton, 2-2, and Chelsea, 2-2. Hull scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Brighton have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League and Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League during that stretch. The Seagulls have scored 14 goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs came in February 2016, when Hull City and Brighton drew 0-0 in the Championship at the MKM Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Hull hold two wins to Brighton's one, with two draws. The most recent Hull win in the series came in a 2016 FA Cup tie at home, where they won 1-0, while Brighton's sole victory came in the Championship in September 2015.