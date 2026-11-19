Hoffenheim host Bayern Munich on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

In their most recent clash at the Allianz Arena on February 8, 2026, Bayern put on a dominant offensive display to comfortably defeat Hoffenheim 5–1. Hoffenheim's most notable recent success against Bayern came during a dramatic 4–2 victory on the final matchday of the 2023–24 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 13 Dec 2026 - 11:30 SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

TSG Hoffenheim Official Ticket Portal: For matches hosted in Sinsheim, you can check Hoffenheim's online ticket shop. They usually offer a member pre-sale phase before opening up remaining seats to a general public sale.

For matches hosted in Sinsheim, you can check Hoffenheim's online ticket shop. They usually offer a member pre-sale phase before opening up remaining seats to a general public sale. FC Bayern Official Ticket Portal & Ticket Exchange: For matches hosted in Munich, high-demand games like Bayern vs. Hoffenheim typically sell out quickly via initial ticket lotteries. However, club members can access the official FC Bayern Ticket Exchange, where season ticket holders and members safely resell tickets at face value as the match approaches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category 2 Seats (Upper/Longside Tiers): Typically ranges from roughly €35 to €70 .

Typically ranges from roughly . Standard Category 1 Seats (Longside Lower Tiers): Usually costs between €75 and €80 .

Usually costs between . Standing Sections (Stehplatz): Usually priced around €15 to €20 .

Usually priced around . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Generally ranging from €300 to €800+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Shortside Tickets: Typically start around €110 to €135 .

Typically start around . Longside and Premium Lower Tier Tickets: Scale upward between €250 and €500+ .

Scale upward between . High-Demand Peak Resale: Can easily average €450 to €600+.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Form

Hoffenheim have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Schalke, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the run. However, back-to-back defeats against Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel — the latter on penalties in the DFB-Pokal — show inconsistency remains an issue. Across the five games, they have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bayern Munich have won four and drawn one of their last five, losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, and they also beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League. A 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund is the only dropped points in that run. Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded six across those five matches, underlining their attacking output.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 5-1 in Munich. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won four and Hoffenheim one — a 4-2 home win in May 2024. Bayern have scored 18 goals across those five matches, with Hoffenheim managing eight.