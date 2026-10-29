FC Köln host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

In their previous Bundesliga encounter in April 2026, Bayer Leverkusen secured a tight 2-1 away victory at the same venue. Bayer Leverkusen enters this regional rivalry holding the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings across all competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kick-off?

FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen takes place at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 09:30 RheinEnergieSTADION

How to buy FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets?

There are several options available to secure tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between 1. FC Köln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official online ticket portals of 1. FC Köln (as the home side playing at the RheinEnergieSTADION) or Bayer 04 Leverkusen (for away-section allocations). Club member sales and frequent traveler phases typically open ahead of general sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the Bundesliga fixture between 1. FC Köln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, categorized by purchasing channel:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / Terrace Tickets (Südkurve): €15 – €20

€15 – €20 Category 2 (Mid-tier / Corner Seating): €35 – €55

€35 – €55 Category 1 (Longside / Main Grandstand): €50 – €75

€50 – €75 Business & VIP Hospitality Seats: €100 – €140+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Standard Seating: €95 – €130

€95 – €130 Longside / Category 1 Prime Seats: €140 – €250

€140 – €250 VIP and Premium Hospitality Packages: €300 – €550+

FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen Form

FC Köln have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 friendly draw with Viktoria Köln 1904, following a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV. The Geißböcke also drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen and suffered a heavy 4-1 league loss to VfB Stuttgart during this run, with their only win a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim. Across these five matches, Köln scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Bayer Leverkusen have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig, and they also beat NK Celje 2-0 in the Europa League. A 4-0 league victory over Union Berlin stands as their most emphatic result in this run, though they did suffer a 3-2 opening-day defeat to Elversberg. Leverkusen scored ten goals and conceded four across these five games.

FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Bayer Leverkusen have dominated recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter at the RheinEnergieSTADION ended in a 1-2 Bundesliga win for Leverkusen in April 2026, and across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Leverkusen have won four times with Köln yet to claim a victory in the series. Leverkusen's record includes a 2-0 Bundesliga win, a 3-2 DFB-Pokal victory, and a 3-0 win stretching back to October 2023, making them clear favourites based on recent history.