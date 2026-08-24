How to get Espanyol vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Espanyol take on Sevilla on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

In their most recent competitive meeting in May 2026, Sevilla claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Espanyol will rely on home advantage to turn the tables in front of their fans, while Sevilla seek another positive result on the road.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Espanyol vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Espanyol vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Espanyol vs Sevilla takes place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, with kick-off scheduled for the time listed above.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 6 Sept 2026 - 15:00 RCDE Stadium

How to buy Espanyol vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

For the Matchday 4 LaLiga fixture between Espanyol and Sevilla on September 6, 2026, at the RCDE Stadium, tickets can be acquired through standard ticket-buying channels:

Official Club Ticket Portal: Matchday tickets are released directly through the host club's online ticketing service before the match. Club members receive priority access before remaining tickets open up for general public purchase.

Stadium Box Office: Any remaining non-sold-out seats can be purchased in person at the stadium box office ticket windows leading up to matchday.

Secondary Resale Markets: Fan-to-fan resale platforms like StubHub and ticket marketplaces host verified seats for high-demand matches when primary general admission tickets sell out.

How much do Espanyol vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Espanyol vs Sevilla match at the RCDE Stadium vary depending on seat category and purchasing channel:

Official Box Office & Primary Ticket Rates

Category 3 (Upper Tier / Behind Goals): Approximately £25 – £38 face value.

Category 2 (Corners / Lower End Stands): Approximately £43 – £73 face value.

Category 1 (Main Stand / Midfield): Approximately £77 – £130+ face value.

Secondary Resale Like StubHub

Entry-Level Seating (Upper Tiers / Goal Stands): Resale listings starting from £18 – £40 .

Mid-Tier Seating (Corners / Lower End Tiers): Resale listings ranging from £40 – £75 .

Premium & Main Stand Seating: Resale listings ranging from £80 – £240+ depending on row level and central midfield views.

VIP & Hospitality Passes: Resale and specialized aggregator packages ranging from £170 – £1,000+ .

Espanyol vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Sevilla Form

Espanyol's last five results include one win, one defeat, and three draws. Their sole competitive result in this run was a 3-0 LaLiga victory over Levante on August 16, while their pre-season outings produced a 3-1 loss to Coventry City and a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough. The two remaining friendlies ended level, 2-2 against Burnley and 1-1 against Sabadell.

Sevilla's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat. Luis Garcia's side beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in their LaLiga opener on August 15, and they also recorded victories over FC Utrecht and NEC Nijmegen in pre-season. Their only defeat across the five matches came against Bayer Leverkusen, a 2-1 loss in a friendly on August 8. Sevilla have shown a consistent ability to win matches in this run.

Espanyol vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-1 to Sevilla at their ground in LaLiga on May 9, 2026. Before that, Espanyol won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the RCDE Stadium in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw — a 1-1 at Sevilla in January 2025 — completing the record.

Espanyol vs Sevilla Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Espanyol sit second and Sevilla are fourth.