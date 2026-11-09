How to get Espanyol vs Getafe tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Espanyol host Getafe on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

In their most recent league encounter at the RCDE Stadium on March 21, 2026, Getafe CF secured a narrow 2-1 away victory. Across their last several head-to-head fixtures, matches between the two sides have traditionally been tightly contested, low-scoring affairs featuring physical battles.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Espanyol vs Getafe, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Espanyol vs Getafe LaLiga kick-off?

Espanyol vs Getafe takes place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 30 Nov 2026 - 15:00 RCDE Stadium

How to buy Espanyol vs Getafe LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Espanyol vs Getafe LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official websites of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Getafe CF, which serve as the primary and most reliable source for face-value seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Espanyol vs Getafe LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Espanyol vs Getafe LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Member General Admission: Start around €27 .

Start around . General Public Seating: Begin at approximately €30 .

Begin at approximately . VIP and Hospitality: Start from around €133 up to €500.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard & Budget Resale Tickets: Start around €35 to €45 .

Start around . Mid-Tier & Longside Seats: Typically range from €50 to €110 .

Typically range from . Premium & Hospitality Resale: Range upwards of €150 to €300+.

Espanyol vs Getafe LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Getafe Form

Espanyol have recorded one draw and four defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, winning none. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Racing Santander, and they also fell 1-3 to Elche earlier in the run. Across those five fixtures, Espanyol scored six goals and conceded nine.

Getafe have taken one draw and suffered four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, and they were beaten 5-2 by Lugano in the Conference League before that. Bordalas's side scored three goals and conceded eleven across those five outings.

Espanyol vs Getafe: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on March 21, 2026, when Getafe won 2-1 away at the RCDE Stadium. Across the last five recorded encounters between the two sides, Getafe have the better of the record, with wins in three of those matches compared to Espanyol's one, and one further result ending in a Getafe victory at their own ground.