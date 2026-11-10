How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place on October 24, 2026, when Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory at home in the Bundesliga. Previous knockout encounters in this competition have proven tightly contested, including a DFB-Pokal clash in October 2025 that ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

DFB-Pokal - 1/8 2 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official ticketing portals of both clubs—Eintracht Frankfurt (for home supporters and general public sales depending on availability) and Borussia Dortmund (for away section allotments).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing tickets (Safe Standing / Ultra sections) : €20 to €30

: €20 to €30 Lower Tier / Regular Seated Blocks : €40 to €75

: €40 to €75 Premium / Main Grandstand Seating: €80 to €120+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Upper and Lower Tier Seats: €90 to €180

€90 to €180 Premium Sideline or VIP-adjacent Seats: €200 to €400+

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Eintracht Frankfurt have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV on November 1. Earlier in that run, Frankfurt suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to RB Leipzig but responded with a 1-0 league win over FC Köln. Across the five matches, the SGE scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

Borussia Dortmund have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five fixtures. The most recent result was a 2-2 draw at FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Prior to that, Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal and won 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. They also drew 0-0 with Union Berlin. Across those five games, Dortmund scored six goals and conceded five.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on October 24, 2026, when Borussia Dortmund won 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Dortmund beat Frankfurt 3-2 in a league fixture in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Dortmund have won three, Frankfurt one, with one draw — a 3-3 league encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park in January 2026. A DFB-Pokal meeting in October 2025 ended 1-1.