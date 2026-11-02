How to get Coventry City vs Crystal Palace tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Coventry City host Crystal Palace on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place back on March 6, 2012, in the EFL Championship, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Historically, fixtures between these two clubs have often been tightly contested, with neither side establishing overwhelming dominance across their past encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Premier League kick-off?

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace kicks off at the Coventry Building Society Arena, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Coventry City and Crystal Palace, you can explore several different ticketing options depending on club membership status and preferred purchasing platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check directly through Coventry City's official ticketing portal for home match tickets, or Crystal Palace's official site for away allocation details. Purchasing through official channels typically requires holding a club membership or season ticket variant during initial priority sales windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Coventry City and Crystal Palace varies significantly depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Adult Tickets: Generally start around £100 for standard seating categories.

Generally start around for standard seating categories. Member / Season Ticket Priority Windows: Purchasing at face value typically requires an active club membership or qualifying supporter tier during early-release windows, with prices scaled according to age categories (such as junior and senior concessions).

Purchasing at face value typically requires an active club membership or qualifying supporter tier during early-release windows, with prices scaled according to age categories (such as junior and senior concessions). Hospitality Packages: Official VIP and hospitality tier options provided directly by the clubs range higher, scaling upward based on accompanying matchday dining and lounge access perks.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lowest Entry Price: Starting prices for available seats beginning around £157 to £219 for upper-tier or standard view sections.

Starting prices for available seats beginning around to for upper-tier or standard view sections. Lower-Tier and Central Seating: Mid-range tickets range between £256 and £260 depending on overall demand and inventory scarcity.

Mid-range tickets range between and depending on overall demand and inventory scarcity. Premium Resale Listings: Premium listings often exceeding £1,000 depending on the platform and exact row location.

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Premier League: Everything you need to know

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Form

Coventry have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest earlier in the run. The Sky Blues have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, with the two recent wins pointing to a side finding its rhythm.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, following a 3-2 Europa League loss to Lyon. Palace did beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the league before that run of defeats, but they have conceded fifteen goals across the five matches, which reflects a defence under pressure.

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2012, when Coventry City and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in the Championship. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Crystal Palace hold the stronger record, winning three to Coventry's two, with the majority of those meetings taking place in the Championship during the 2010-12 period.