Brighton host Everton on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Their most recent clash in January 2026 continued that trend of tight, dramatic affairs at the Amex, as Beto struck a 97th-minute equalizer to snatch a 1-1 draw after Pascal Groß had put the Seagulls ahead. Notably, away sides have frequently thrived in this matchup, highlighted by Everton’s stunning 5-1 triumph at the Amex Stadium in May 2023 and Brighton’s dominant 3-0 victory at Goodison Park in August 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Premier League kick-off?

Brighton vs Everton takes place at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Brighton & Hove Albion Official Club Channels: Season Ticket Holders & 1901 Club Members is the primary access route for home fans, with seats often secured well in advance.

Season Ticket Holders & 1901 Club Members is the primary access route for home fans, with seats often secured well in advance. Everton FC Official Channels (Away Section): Allocated through Everton's ticketing system, prioritized for Season Ticket Members based on loyalty points and away attendance history.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Upper/Lower Shortside Blocks: From £36 to £55 .

From to . Premium Lower-tier Longside: Ranging between £75 and £88 .

Ranging between and . High-End VIP / Premium Packages: Ranging upward from £240 to over £445

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Resale Prices: Generally begin around £83 to £96 .

Generally begin around to . Average Market Resale Prices: Typically fluctuate around £150 to £288.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Form

Brighton head into this fixture having won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-0 win over Brentford, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory away at Manchester City. Their two defeats in that run came against Liverpool in the league and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, the latter finishing 2-2 before a cup exit. Hurzeler's side have shown the ability to grind out results on the road as well as at home.

Everton have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Premier League win over Coventry City, following a 1-0 away victory at Newcastle United. Earlier in that run they beat Newcastle 3-1 in the Carabao Cup, though defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea show the gap that still exists against the division's top sides. Moyes' team have scored eight goals across their last five matches while conceding five.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the American Express Community Stadium in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Everton hold a slight edge with two wins to Brighton's one, with two draws also recorded. Everton's victories include a 2-0 home win in August 2025 and a 1-0 away win at Brighton in January 2025.