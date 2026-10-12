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Ligue 1
team-logoAuxerre
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
team-logoLe Mans
Book Auxerre vs Le Mans Tickets
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How to get Auxerre vs Le Mans tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Auxerre
Le Mans
Ligue 1

Auxerre take on Le Mans in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Auxerre host Le Mans on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre.

Le Mans enter the match in solid form after securing a hard-fought 2–1 win against Lorient alongside a pair of 2–2 draws against Lens and Brest. Historically, Auxerre hold the advantage in head-to-head encounters, having won three of their five previous recorded matchups against Le Mans.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Auxerre vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Auxerre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Auxerre vs Le Mans kicks off at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 8
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

How to buy Auxerre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

There are a few ways to secure tickets for the Auxerre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps:

1. Official AJ Auxerre Ticketing Platform

  • The most direct method is buying straight through AJ Auxerre's official online ticket office. Purchasing directly guarantees valid entry at face-value prices.

2. Matchday Ticket Office

  • If the game does not completely sell out in advance, remaining tickets may be purchased directly at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps ticket booths on match day, though buying ahead online is strongly recommended.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets from sellers. Prices on resale marketplaces can fluctuate depending on seat location and demand.
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How much do Auxerre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Auxerre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps vary depending on where you buy and the seating location:

1. Official Box Office & Primary Ticketing

  • Face-value tickets purchased directly through official club channels typically range from €15 to €60, depending on the stand and tier (e.g., upper behind-the-goal stands offer entry-level pricing, while central side tribunes are higher).

2.Stadium Matchday Ticket Booths

  • If unsold seats remain on match day, tickets at the stadium box office generally start around €15 to €45.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • On secondary ticket platforms such asStubHub, entry-level listings generally start between €50 and €55, with average listings running around €70 to €80 depending on seat position and market demand.
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Auxerre vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Auxerre vs Le Mans Form

Auxerre have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Brest on September 20, following a 1-0 victory over Nice. The earlier run of defeats included a 5-2 loss to Lens and a 3-1 reverse against Angers, with Auxerre conceding 11 goals across those three games. The two recent wins suggest a stabilisation, though the defensive record over the full five-match stretch remains a concern.

Le Mans have gone one win, three draws, and one loss in their last five. Their 2-1 win over Lorient on September 19 is their most recent result, and they drew 2-2 with both Lens and Brest in August. The single defeat in that run came against Rennes, who won 3-2. Le Mans have scored eight goals across the five matches while conceding seven.

AJA

AJA - Form

OL
L3-1
NCE
W1-0
B29
W2-1
CLE
W4-3
REN
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEM

LEM - Form

NCE
D1-1
RCL
D2-2
FCL
W2-1
EAG
L2-1
PSG
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Auxerre vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2020, when Auxerre won 1-0 at Le Mans in Ligue 2. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Auxerre hold the stronger record with three wins compared to one for Le Mans, with one match ending level. The historical meetings have largely been competitive, including a 3-1 Le Mans win in August 2012 and a 2-1 Auxerre victory at home in March 2010.

Head to Head

AuxerreDrawLe Mans
3
1
1
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Ligue 2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
FT
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
3
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

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