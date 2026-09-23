How to get Austria vs Ireland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns as Austria prepare to host the Republic of Ireland at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Both European sides are battling for vital promotion points in an competitive group stage setup.

GOAL provides all the crucial details regarding fixture dates, ticket pricing categories, and direct steps on how to book your seats.

When is Austria vs Ireland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Austria take on Ireland at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed in your local listings.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Where to buy Austria vs Ireland tickets?

Official primary match tickets are distributed through the official ticketing partner of the Austrian Football Association, OETicket, which handles standard general public releases for home international matches. Fans should register early on the portal to secure standard seating allocations as soon as public sales go live.

If primary allocations sell out completely or specific seating sectors become unavailable on the official site, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Austria vs Ireland tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at €48 for standard general admission seating sections at Raiffeisen Arena.

Secondary market entry prices like Ticombo start at around €269 on secondary platforms when standard primary allocations sell out.

Austria vs Ireland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Austria vs Ireland Form

Austria head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two of their last five games while drawing one and losing two. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Spain at the World Cup, and they also fell 2-0 to Argentina during the group stage. The high point of that run was a 3-1 victory over Jordan, and they showed resilience in a 3-3 draw with Algeria, a game that produced six goals and underlined both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.

Ireland's last five matches tell a more consistent story. Hallgrimsson's side won two, drew two, and lost one across that stretch, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw with Canada in a pre-tournament friendly. A 5-0 win over Grenada stands out as their most emphatic performance, while a goalless draw with North Macedonia and a narrow 1-0 win over Qatar reflect a team that can be difficult to break down.

Austria vs Ireland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is tight. Their last meeting ended 1-1 in Dublin during World Cup qualification in June 2017, a result that reflected the competitive nature of the fixture. Across the four most recent encounters, neither side has dominated, with Austria claiming one win, Ireland taking one, and two matches ending level. Goals have been shared fairly evenly across the series, reinforcing that this is a fixture that rarely produces a comfortable margin.