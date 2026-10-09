How to get Aston Villa vs Manchester City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa host Manchester City on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

In their most recent league encounter in May 2026, Aston Villa secured a dramatic 2–1 away victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium to conclude the previous campaign. Recent head-to-head encounters between the two clubs have been fiercely competitive, with four of their last five Premier League meetings decided by just a single goal.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park, you have several options depending on availability and membership status:

1. Primary Official Channels (Aston Villa Box Office)

Club Membership (Claret & Cub Members): The safest and most reliable way to buy general admission tickets directly at face value. Aston Villa releases tickets to official members first, allowing one ticket per member.

Season Ticket Holder Allocation: Active season ticket holders often get access to buy additional tickets for family or friends in a subsequent sales window prior to general release.

General Sale: Any remaining standard tickets go on general sale to the public closer to the matchday. However, high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents like Manchester City rarely reach general sale and typically sell out during the membership phase.

2. Official Away End (Manchester City Supporters)

Cityzens Matchday Membership: Fans wishing to sit in the visiting away end must buy through Manchester City's official ticketing portal. Away tickets are restricted to official members and season card holders with sufficient loyalty points.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match at Villa Park vary depending on whether you purchase directly from the club or through secondary ticket platforms. As a high-profile fixture against Manchester City, this match falls under Aston Villa's top-tier ticketing category (Category 1).

1. Primary Direct Tickets (Aston Villa Box Office)

Official matchday prices at Villa Park across seating zones (Zones 1–4) are roughly structured as follows:

Adult Standard Tickets: £60 to £100+ depending on the stadium zone (e.g., Trinity Road Stand, Doug Ellis Stand, Holte End, or North Stand) and membership status.

Concessions (Over-66s, Under-21s, Armed Forces): £45 to £75

Under-18s: £30 to £50

Away Sector (Manchester City Allocation): Premier League regulations cap away fan tickets at £30 for adults.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because standard tickets for high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents usually sell out during the official member sales phase, tickets on secondary ticket platforms such asStubHubfluctuate based on market demand:

Starting Prices: Standard general admission seats typically start around £95 to £120 on secondary ticket markets.

Average Prices: Central lower-tier or longside seating averages £150 to £250+ .

Hospitality & VIP Packages: Official matchday hospitality packages start at roughly £200 to £350+ per person.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Form

Aston Villa have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one, for a W3-D1-L1 record. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League during that run. The one defeat in that stretch came against Nottingham Forest, who won 1-2 at Villa Park. Across those five games, Villa have scored nine goals and conceded eight, reflecting both their attacking intent and some vulnerability at the back.

Manchester City are in formidable shape, winning all five of their last matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League for a perfect W5-D0-L0 record. Their most recent result was the 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. In total across those five games, City have scored 13 goals while conceding just four, though three of those came in their last match alone. The winning run includes a 0-1 away victory over Manchester United in the league, underlining the consistency Maresca's side have shown on the road.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League in May 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-2 at the Etihad Stadium, handing City a defeat in what was a significant late-season result. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Villa have won three and City have won two, with the goals tally sitting at nine for Villa and nine for City across that sample. Recent history between these sides has been notably competitive, with four of the last five meetings decided by a single goal.