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Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
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How to get Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Arsenal take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Their most recent competitive encounters took place during the 2014-15 Champions League group stage, where Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium in November 2014. The two clubs also renewed acquaintances more recently in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which saw Borussia Dortmund edge a five-goal thriller 3-2.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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Champions League - Game Week 5
Emirates Stadium

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How to buy Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets?

Here are the options and channels available for purchasing tickets to the Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through Arsenal's official ticketing platform if you are a member, or via Borussia Dortmund's official ticket portal for away section allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League league phase match between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or the secondary ticket market.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Generally range between €45 and €120 depending on the tier and category seating, though tickets are strictly restricted to club members and subject to ballot or availability.
  • Club Level & Hospitality: Start around €345 and can scale past €1,150 depending on the dining and lounge perks included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier & Shortside Seats: Begin around €175 to €260 for upper-tier or goal-end views.
  • Longside & Premium Open Market: Ranges from €310 to €600+ depending on demand.
  • VIP & Executive Resale: Premium secondary hospitality and box tickets frequently average €800 to over €1,500.
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Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Arsenal have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and before that they beat Lille 3-0 at home in the same competition. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League in September. Across the five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded six.

Borussia Dortmund have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Champions League win at Sabah FK, which ended a run without a victory that included a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin and a 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt. Dortmund scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

ARS

ARS - Form

NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BVB

BVB - Form

FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in the 2014-15 Champions League group stage, when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in November 2014. The two sides also met in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, with Borussia Dortmund winning 3-2. Across the last five recorded meetings in competitive fixtures, Arsenal have won two, Dortmund have won two, and one match ended level.

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawBorussia Dortmund
3
0
2
Club Friendlies
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
FT
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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