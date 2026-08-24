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Ligue 1
team-logoAngers
Stade Raymond Kopa
team-logoRennes
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How to get Angers vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Angers take on Rennes in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Angers take on Rennes on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Rennes holds a strong historical advantage in this fixture, having secured 18 victories compared to Angers' 3 wins alongside 6 draws. Their most recent competitive encounter in April 2026 ended in a 2-1 victory for Rennes.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Angers vs Rennes kicks off at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, with official broadcast confirmation not yet available.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 3
Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Angers SCO vs. Stade Rennais F.C. Ligue 1 match on September 6, 2026, follow these general steps:

Official Direct Channels (Primary Market)

  • Angers SCO Official Ticketing Portal: The host club's official online ticket office is the safest and most reliable place to buy tickets at face value. Tickets typically go on general sale a few weeks prior to the fixture date.
  • Stade Raymond Kopa Box Office: Tickets can also be purchased directly at the stadium box office in Angers, subject to availability.
  • Away Supporters Sector: Fans supporting Rennes who want to sit in the away section generally need to purchase tickets directly through the official Stade Rennais ticketing system or through recognized away supporter clubs.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

  • If official allocations sell out, tickets are often available via ticket marketplace platforms such as StubHub. Always check buyer guarantees and platform terms before purchasing through secondary sellers.
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How much do Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Angers SCO vs. Stade Rennais match at Stade Raymond Kopa vary depending on the platform, seating category, and purchasing channel:

  • Official Primary Sales: Face-value tickets sold directly through the Angers SCO ticket portal typically start around £15 to £25 (€18–€30) for standard shortside or standing sections, going up to £40 to £65 (€48–€78) for central longside views.
  • Secondary Market Listings: On resale platforms such as StubHub, entry-level tickets start around £33 to £35 (~$44), while average ticket prices range between £80 and £85 (~$107) depending on seat demand and location.
  • Hospitality & VIP Tickets: Premium seats and matchday hospitality packages start around £90 to £95+ (~$117+).
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Angers vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Rennes Form

Angers recorded four wins and one defeat across their five pre-season fixtures, scoring 12 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing produced a 3-2 win over Paris FC on August 15, and they also beat Lorient 2-1 earlier in the month. Their only defeat in that run came against Le Mans, a 3-2 loss in early August.

Rennes managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five warm-up matches, scoring nine goals and conceding ten. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on August 15. They also lost 4-2 to Brentford and 2-1 to Brentford Academy in the same week. Their sole victory came against Club Brugge, a 2-1 result in late July.

SCO

SCO - Form

LEM
L2-3
FCL
W2-1
PAR
W3-2
LIL
L0-2
AJA
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
REN

REN - Form

BRE
L2-4
BRA
L1-2
SUN
L2-1
PSG
D2-2
LEM
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Angers vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 11, 2026, when Rennes beat Angers 2-1 in Ligue 1. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 when Angers hosted Rennes in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Rennes hold the stronger record, winning three times, with Angers winning once and one match ending level.

Head to Head

AngersDrawRennes
0
1
4
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
3
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Angers vs Rennes Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Angers sit 10th and Rennes are placed 15th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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