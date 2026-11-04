How to get Al-Taawoun vs Al-Wehda tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The King’s Cup action intensifies as Al Taawoun host Al Wehda in a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah. Knockout football brings unmatched drama to Saudi Arabia as both clubs fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.

GOAL provides all the verified match details and shows you the best ways to secure tickets right now.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al-Wehda King Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al-Taawoun vs Al-Wehda is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

King Cup - 1/8 1 Dec 2026 - 08:20

Where to buy Al Taawoun vs Al Wehda tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup matches are distributed primarily through official Saudi sports ticketing platforms such as Webook alongside designated host club box office channels. Supporters should monitor these primary channels during pre-sale and general sale phases to secure direct admission at face value.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through alternative channels gives supporters a reliable way to ensure entry when official allocations are completely booked.

How much are Al Taawoun vs Al Wehda tickets?

Ticket prices at the official ticket provider start at around 20 SAR to 40 SAR for standard general admission entry, making the early rounds of the King’s Cup very accessible for attending fans.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 60 SAR, giving fans an alternative way to locate the cheapest ticket available if official allocations sell out.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Wehda King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Wehda Form

Al-Taawoun have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. They beat Al-Faisaly 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Two before that, though losses to Al Riyadh (2-1) and Al Qadsiah (1-0) in the league reflect a difficult domestic run. Across those five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded five.

Al-Wehda have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 King Cup win over Al Shabab in August 2026. Before that, they lost to Al Ittihad in the King Cup and suffered back-to-back Saudi Pro League defeats to Al-Ettifaq and Al Qadsiah. A 1-1 draw with Al Hilal was their only other point in that stretch, with six goals scored and eight conceded across the five games.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Wehda: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Saudi Pro League on April 19, 2025, when Al-Wehda won 2-0 at Al-Taawoun's ground. Before that, Al-Wehda took a 1-0 home league win in November 2024. Across the last five encounters, Al-Taawoun hold the stronger overall record with two wins to Al-Wehda's two, and one draw, with a high-scoring 3-3 draw in February 2024 among the notable results.