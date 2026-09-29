How to get Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Taawoun take on Al-Ettifaq on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah.

Looking at their recent head-to-head history, the rivalry has been closely contested, with each side claiming two wins apiece and one match ending in a draw across their last five encounters in the league. The previous meeting between the two clubs took place in February 2026, where Al-Ettifaq secured a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Taawoun host Al-Ettifaq at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 31 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq, fans typically have a few primary avenues depending on availability:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Tickets for Saudi Pro League matches are primarily distributed through official ticketing portals designated by the league and host clubs, which serves as an authorized ticketing partner for events in the kingdom.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq, you can follow these primary steps and options:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Category 3 / Behind Goal (General Admission): Typically ranges from 20 SAR to 50 SAR .

Category 2 & 1 (Regular / Premium Side Stands): Usually ranges from 50 SAR to 150 SAR .

VIP / Hospitality Packages: Can range upwards of 500 SAR+ depending on exact club offerings.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 27 , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Form

Al-Taawoun have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two, but their Saudi Pro League form tells a harsher story. They were beaten 6-0 by Al Hilal and lost 1-0 to Al Hazem in back-to-back league games, conceding nine goals across their last five fixtures while scoring just four.

Al-Ettifaq have taken four points from their last five matches, with one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League, having previously been held 0-0 by Al-Faisaly. They beat Abha 1-0 but suffered a 3-0 loss to Al Diriyah and a 3-2 defeat to Al Nassr FC, scoring four goals and conceding nine across those five games.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Al-Ettifaq won 1-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al-Taawoun recorded a 4-1 victory at home in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ettifaq have won two, Al-Taawoun have won two, and one match ended in a draw.