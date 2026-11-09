How to get Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Shamal takes on Al Ahli Saudi in a thrilling AFC Champions League Elite group stage clash on Monday, November 23, 2026. The highly anticipated match will unfold at the spectacular Al Bayt Stadium.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

When is Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli kicks off at 7:00 PM local time on Monday, November 23, 2026, in the AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 5 fixture.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy Al Shamal vs Al Ahli Saudi tickets?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first as allocations become available leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

How much are Al Shamal vs Al Ahli Saudi tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 30 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 50 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli Form

Al-Shamal have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Al-Sailiya in the Stars League on November 7, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Earlier in the run, they beat Al Hilal 3-1 in the continental competition but lost 4-1 to Al-Sadd and 3-2 to Qatar SC in domestic play. Across those five matches, Al-Shamal scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Al Ahli have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 2, which came after a heavy 6-1 league loss to Al Shabab. Prior to that difficult spell, Al Ahli beat Al-Gharafa 2-1, Al Khaleej 4-1, and Al-Fayha 3-2 in successive matches. Across those five games, Al Ahli scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Ahli from the last five meetings. Historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to the fixture.