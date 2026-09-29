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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Khaleej
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Hazem
Book Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem Tickets
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How to get Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Khaleej
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League

Al Khaleej take on Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Khaleej take on Al Hazem on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Al Khaleej holds the upper hand in recent encounters, having secured a 2-1 win in March 2026 and a 4-1 victory in November 2025. Across their last five fixtures, Al Khaleej has scored three goals while conceding ten, whereas Al Hazem has netted five goals and allowed eight.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem kicks off at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Khaleej and Al Hazem, you can look into the following options:
1. Official Ticketing Platform

  • The official and primary platform designated for ticket sales and resales for Saudi Pro League matches, where you can find authorized club tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Hazem vary depending on the official channel, seating category, and secondary market availability:

1. Official Primary Channels

  • Official General Admission: Standard tickets through official club channels for regular league fixtures generally start at affordable entry-level rates, typically ranging from SAR 30 to SAR 90.
  • Premium & Sideline Seating: Better-view seating categories on official and partner platforms generally cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 50 to SAR 200+, while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.
Book Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem TicketsBuy Now

Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem Form

Al Khaleej have taken four points from their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording two draws and one win alongside two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Nassr, following a goalless draw against Al Riyadh. The heaviest blow came in a 5-1 defeat to Al Hilal, and they also lost 3-0 to Neom SC. Across those five matches, Al Khaleej scored three goals and conceded ten.

Al Hazem have also collected four points from five, with one win, two draws, and two losses. They beat Al-Taawoun 1-0 in their most recent match, but a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli preceded that. A 3-2 loss to Al Ittihad earlier in the run shows they are capable of scoring but have found it difficult to hold leads. They scored five goals and conceded eight across the five games.

ALK

ALK - Form

ABH
D1-1
HIL
L1-5
NEO
L3-0
ALR
D0-0
ALN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALH

ALH - Form

ITT
L3-2
ALS
D1-1
AFS
D0-0
ALT
W1-0
AHL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Khaleej vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Khaleej have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent fixture, played in March 2026, ended in a 2-1 win for Al Khaleej at home, and they also claimed a heavy 4-1 victory when the sides met in November 2025. The two earlier encounters both finished level, suggesting the head-to-head has tilted in Al Khaleej's favour over the past year. Al Khaleej have won two of the last four meetings, with the other two ending in draws and Al Hazem yet to win in this recent run.

Head to Head

Al KhaleejDrawAl Hazem
2
2
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
2
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
4
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored4/4
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
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