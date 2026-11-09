Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Ittihad
team-logoPakhtakor Tashkent
Book Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
Assisted by

How to get Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad
Pakhtakor Tashkent

Al Ittihad take on Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Ittihad welcomes Pakhtakor for a highly anticipated AFC Champions League Elite clash on November 23, 2026. The unmissable group stage encounter will take place at the spectacular King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor ticketsBuy now

When is Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor takes place on Monday, 23 November 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 22:15 Saudi Time at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

crest
AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5

Where to buy Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals, such as the Webook platform. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first as allocations become available leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor ticketsBuy now

How much are Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 15 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 75 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor ticketsBuy now

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 defeat at home to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite. Prior to that, they beat Al-Ettifaq 4-1 and Al Diriyah 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League, and claimed a 2-1 win away at Neftchi Fargona in continental play. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Pakhtakor have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Uzbek League win over Kokand 1912, but they suffered a heavy 2-6 loss to Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite before that. They also lost 1-0 to Al Quwa Al Jawiya in continental play. Across five matches, the Uzbek side scored seven goals and conceded eleven.

ITT

ITT - Form

ALI
W1-4
DIR
W2-0
NEF
W1-2
ABH
D1-1
ALA
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PAT

PAT - Form

NEF
L1-3
ALQ
L1-0
XOR
W0-1
ALN
L2-6
KOK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2012, when Pakhtakor hosted Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite and lost 1-2. In the reverse fixture earlier that season, Al Ittihad won 4-0 at home. The head-to-head record across the four available meetings shows Al Ittihad winning three times, with one draw, and Pakhtakor yet to record a victory against the Saudi side.

Head to Head

Al IttihadDrawPakhtakor Tashkent
3
1
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored2/4

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google