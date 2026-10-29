How to get Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ahli host Al-Faisaly on Friday, November 20, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Historical head-to-head records show that Al-Ahli has traditionally held the upper hand in encounters against Al-Faisaly, though margins are often tight. In their most recent league meetings prior to Al-Faisaly's lower-tier stint, matches between the two sides frequently produced competitive, high-scoring affairs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Al-Ahli vs. Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League match, you can use the following options and ticketing platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official ticket portals or websites of Al-Ahli Saudi FC, as clubs typically release home match tickets directly through their ticketing partners.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli and Al-Faisaly, categorized by official primary channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Budget & Capped Seats: SAR 10 to SAR 30 for regulated baseline seats (supporting league-mandated affordable ticketing caps).

SAR 10 to SAR 30 for regulated baseline seats (supporting league-mandated affordable ticketing caps). Standard & Corner Seats: SAR 35 to SAR 100 for general admission configurations, goal-behind views, and corner stand locations.

SAR 35 to SAR 100 for general admission configurations, goal-behind views, and corner stand locations. Sideline & Premium Tiers: SAR 100 to SAR 350 for central lower views and main stand seating options.

SAR 100 to SAR 350 for central lower views and main stand seating options. VIP & Hospitality Packages: SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+ for premium lounge access and exclusive pitch-view hospitality.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / General Admission: SAR 200 to SAR 500+.

SAR 200 to SAR 500+. Prime Central & Lower Tier Resale: SAR 600 to SAR 1,200+.

SAR 600 to SAR 1,200+. VIP & Hospitality Resale: SAR 1,500 to SAR 2,500+.

Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly Form

Al Ahli have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they followed a 4-0 league win over Al Fateh with a draw against Pakhtakor Tashkent. The sole defeat in that run came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Across those five matches, Al Ahli scored nine goals and conceded six, reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Al-Faisaly have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Al Kholood, but losses to Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah — by a combined 4-1 — highlight the inconsistency that has defined their season. They have scored just five goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw in the Saudi Pro League in January 2022, when Al-Faisaly were the home team. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ahli hold the stronger record, winning three of those encounters, with one draw and one defeat. Al Ahli have scored nine goals across those five meetings compared to eight for Al-Faisaly.