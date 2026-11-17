AC Milan host Sunderland on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the San Siro in Milan.

The match takes place at the iconic San Siro stadium, providing a grand European stage for both clubs as they navigate the mid-way point of the tournament table. The two clubs share a clean slate with zero prior competitive head-to-head meetings in European football history.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AC Milan vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AC Milan vs Sunderland Europa League kick-off?

AC Milan vs Sunderland takes place at the San Siro in Milan on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 San Siro

How to buy AC Milan vs Sunderland Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming AC Milan vs Sunderland Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Primary Box Office: Tickets can be purchased directly through AC Milan's official club ticketing platform for seats allocated to home supporters.

Tickets can be purchased directly through AC Milan's official club ticketing platform for seats allocated to home supporters. Visiting Fan Allocation: Away tickets for Sunderland supporters are distributed directly through Sunderland AFC's official ticket office based on allocation rules and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AC Milan vs Sunderland Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the AC Milan vs Sunderland Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Generally start around €19 .

Generally start around . Premium Main Stand Areas: Start around €159 .

Start around . Concessions: Start around €14 .

Start around . Fans with Disabilities: Priced at €25 .

Priced at . Hospitality Packages (Club 1899): Start at €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-Tier / Shortside Seats: €20 to €40

€20 to €40 Lower-Tier / Sideline Seats: €45 to €90

€45 to €90 Premium Seating & Hospitality Resale: €100 to €250+

AC Milan vs Sunderland Europa League: Everything you need to know

AC Milan vs Sunderland Form

AC Milan have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 away win at Genoa in Serie A, following a 0-2 Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros. Milan also recorded a 3-1 Serie A victory over Inter in this run, though a 2-4 home loss to Bologna represents a notable low point. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, which followed a 0-2 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. A 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford also features in this run, alongside a 0-0 draw with Leeds United. The Black Cats scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

AC Milan vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between AC Milan and Sunderland has been provided for this fixture. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.