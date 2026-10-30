What sports are on in London November 2026? Rugby Nations Championship, Premier League, Champions League fixtures & more

November 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable month of sporting highs in London, which is headlined by the thrilling finale to the inaugural edition of the World Rugby Nations Championship Finals.

For football fans, there's England vs Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and an array of eye-catching Premier League football encounters, including Arsenal vs Manchester City.

As autumn settles over the capital, world-class athletes from across the globe will descend on the city's iconic venues, and you can catch them in live action by booking match tickets today.

Whether you're visiting London on holiday or for a business trip this November and want to check out some top-notch sport, or you're a local sports fan who is looking to pick up last-minute tickets, let GOAL show you all the information you need, including where to buy tickets, how much they cost and more.

1. England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match, Wembley - November 12

England vs Croatia takes place at Wembley Stadium (London) on Thursday, November 12, with a scheduled 7.45 pm (GMT) kick-off.

How to buy England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League tickets?

Tickets for England's home fixtures are first made available through the official England Football ticketing portal, with priority windows typically given to England Supporters Travel Club members and FA-affiliated season ticket holders before any remaining allocation goes to general sale.

How much are England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League tickets?

Ticket prices for England games vary significantly, depending on the seat position and package. Price categories tend to be as follows through official routes:

Category 1 : from £80

: from £80 Category 2 : from £65

: from £65 Category 3 : from £45

: from £45 Category 4: from £35

2. Premier League matches, London (various) - November 7-29

Another international break may be looming in mid-November, but there are still some standout Premier League fixtures taking place either side of that, including the epic Arsenal vs Manchester City encounter.

Date (& local time) Fixture Tickets Venue Sat, Nov 7 (15:00) Arsenal vs Hull City Tickets Emirates Stadium Sat, Nov 7 (15:00) Fulham vs Newcastle United Tickets Craven Cottage Sun, Nov 8 (14:00) Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Tickets Selhurst Park Sat, Nov 21 (15:00) Chelsea vs Leeds United Tickets Stamford Bridge Sat, Nov 21 (15:00) Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Tickets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Mon, Nov 23 (20:00) Brentford vs Everton Tickets Gtech Community Stadium Sun, Nov 29 (14:05) Crystal Palace vs Hull City Tickets Selhurst Park Sun, Nov 29 (14:05) Fulham vs Bournemouth Tickets Craven Cottage Sun, Nov 29 (16:30) Arsenal vs Manchester City Tickets Emirates Stadium

What are the Premier League football teams in London?

Arsenal F.C. - Emirates Stadium (Holloway, North London)

Brentford F.C. - Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford, West London)

Chelsea F.C. - Stamford Bridge (Fulham, West London)

Crystal Palace F.C. - Selhurst Park (Selhurst, South London)

Fulham F.C. - Craven Cottage (Fulham, West London)

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham, North London)

How to buy Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portals.

Top-tier British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders

Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points

Finally, to the public during the general sale period

If you're unable to secure seats through official club routes or you're looking to source last-minute tickets, it could be worth checking out verified secondary marketplaces, such as LiveFootballTickets.

3. Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, Emirates Stadium - November 24

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund takes place at Emirates Stadium (London) on Tuesday, November 24 with a scheduled 8pm (GMT) kick-off.

How to buy Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets?

Due to unprecedented demand and 100% digital turnstile access at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal allocates tickets through a structured system:

Season Ticket Holders: Guaranteed seats for all 19 Premier League and 4 Champions League (league phase) home matches. Unused tickets can be relisted via the club's official resale platform.

Guaranteed seats for all 19 Premier League and 4 Champions League (league phase) home matches. Unused tickets can be relisted via the club's official resale platform. Red Membership Ballots: Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballots for paid Red Members. Members must register during a specific application window weeks before each match.

Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballots for paid Red Members. Members must register during a specific application window weeks before each match. Official Ticket Exchange: If a match sells out, official members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned face-value tickets directly from season ticket holders via the Arsenal Ticket Exchange.

If a match sells out, official members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned face-value tickets directly from season ticket holders via the Arsenal Ticket Exchange. Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options, including Club Level seats, fine dining, and executive box access, are available directly through Arsenal's official hospitality portal for both Premier League and Champions League matches.

Premium hospitality options, including Club Level seats, fine dining, and executive box access, are available directly through Arsenal's official hospitality portal for both Premier League and Champions League matches. Secondary Ticket Platforms: For sold-out fixtures or last-minute matchday access, supporters can source tickets via verified secondary ticketing platforms like LiveFootballTickets.

How much do Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Arsenal categorises home matches at the Emirates Stadium in three tiers (Category A, B, and C), which determine face-value ticket pricing:

Category A Matches: Premium pricing for top-tier opponents and derbies (e.g, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Manchester City). Prices generally range from £65 to £120+ .

Premium pricing for top-tier opponents and derbies (e.g, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Manchester City). Prices generally range from . Category B Matches: Mid-tier opponents (e.g, Borussia Dortmund, Leeds, Everton) Prices typically range from £45 to £75 .

Mid-tier opponents (e.g, Borussia Dortmund, Leeds, Everton) Prices typically range from . Category C Matches: Lower-demand opposition (e.g, Sabah, Coventry City, Hull City). Face-value prices start from £35 to £55 .

Lower-demand opposition (e.g, Sabah, Coventry City, Hull City). Face-value prices start from . Concession Rates: Reduced rates are available across designated tiers for Junior Gunners (Under 18), Young Adult members (18–24), and Senior supporters (Over 66).

Reduced rates are available across designated tiers for Junior Gunners (Under 18), Young Adult members (18–24), and Senior supporters (Over 66). Official Membership Requirement: To enter ballot draws or purchase face-value tickets through official channels, fans must hold an active paid Official Club Membership.

4. World Rugby Nations Championship London, Allianz Stadium - November 8-29

One of the showpiece sporting events taking place in London this autumn, is undoubtedly the Nations Championship Finals Weekend (November 27-29).

This brand-new biennial tournament, which pits the absolute rugby powerhouses of the Northern and Southern Hemispheres against one another to crown an ultimate global champion, launched in July and climaxes in London.

As well as hosting all the Finals Weekend matches, Twickenham's Allianz Stadium is also staging England's last three pool matches vs Australia (November 8), vs Japan (November 14) and vs New Zealand (November 21).

While the Finals Weekend match-ups won't be confirmed until the pool stage is completed, all twelve competing nations are guaranteed to feature during the curtain-closing 3-day weekend.

Date (& local time) Round & Fixture Tickets Sun, Nov 8 (15:10) R4: England vs Australia Tickets Sat, Nov 14 (16:40) R5: England vs Japan Tickets Sat, Nov 21 (14:10) R6: England vs New Zealand Tickets Fri, Nov 27 (16:40) 11th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Fri, Nov 27 (20:10) 5th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (13:10) 9th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (16:40) 3rd place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (13:10) 7th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (16:40) Final: TBC v TBC Tickets

How to buy World Rugby Nations Championship London tickets

Official World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets can be purchased through the tournament's centralised hubs or the individual hosting union (i.e England), depending on the fixture.

Finals Weekend (November 27-29) : Tickets for the six final matches held at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) are managed centrally via the official Nations Championship Rugby Website and its ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.

: Tickets for the six final matches held at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) are managed centrally via the official Nations Championship Rugby Website and its ticketing partner, Ticketmaster. Pool Matches (July & November): Tickets for individual pool stage games are distributed directly by the hosting home nations. You can acquire them directly via their official union portals.

How much are World Rugby Nations Championship London tickets?

Official World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 ticket prices vary significantly depending on whether you are purchasing individual day tickets or multi-day packages for 'Finals Weekend' at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London.

For individual double-header match days during 'Finals Weekend', official pricing categories are structured as follows:

Friday, November 27 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £20-£125

: Day tickets range from £20-£125 Saturday, November 28 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £40-£180

: Day tickets range from £40-£180 Sunday, November 29 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £125-£280

: Day tickets range from £125-£280 Multi-day bundle passes (covering 2 or 3 days): Offer progressive discounts of 10% to 15%. For instance, a 3-day adult pass spans from £242-£514.

November Pool Stage Matches

Standard adult ticket pricing for the individual pool fixtures played in London, are as follows:

England