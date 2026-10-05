How to secure Arsenal premium tickets: Hospitality tickets, Emirates Stadium, executive box prices and more

Here's your golden ticket to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium: matchday hospitality and premium packages provide an official guaranteed entry pass into the Emirates Stadium, without the ballot and membership headache.

For international fans, casual supporters, or those planning a trip to North London, securing general admission tickets through official membership ballots can feel almost impossible, with Red membership draw success rates frequently dropping below 10%.

How to book Arsenal premium tickets?

General admission seats require paying for an official Arsenal Adult Red or Silver Membership (£35–£55) with no guarantee of winning match lotteries. Matchday hospitality packages require NO membership.

You can book official Arsenal premium tickets through two main sources:

Arsenal Official Hospitality Portal (hospitality.arsenal.com): The club’s direct booking portal for individual match hospitality, single-game executive box bookings, seasonal memberships, and major cup/European fixtures.

Keith Prowse: An authorized official reseller & ticket partner of Arsenal, selling verified Club Level and Cannon Club tickets with hospitality, corporate and matchday breaks. Book Arsenal premium tickets on Keith Prowse.

Champions Travel: An authorized official reseller & ticket partner of Arsenal, selling verified Club Level and Cannon Club tickets alongside packages for Uber vouchers, hotel bookings & more. Book Arsenal premium tickets on Champions Travel.

At a glance: Arsenal Hospitality, Premium Tickets & VIP Packages

Package Category Price Range (per person)* Inclusions Cannon Club / Club Arsenal Club Level £350 – £695 Padded Club Level seat, food & drink vouchers, halftime beverage, museum/stadium tour pass Club 1886 & Woolwich Restaurant Dining £695 – £995 3-course à la carte dining, complimentary bar, club legend appearance, central Club Level seats The Avenell & The Heritage Lounges £1,595 – £1,795 Midfield Box Level seats, small group dining, premium champagne reception & open bar Hero & Inner Circle Premium £1,895 – £2,695 VIP behind-the-scenes access, player meet-and-greets, luxury dining, pitch-adjacent seating Executive Boxes (N5, N7, N7+) Boxes £12,950 – £29,595 (per box) Enclosed private suite, personal host, multi-course dining, private balcony seats directly outside box

*Prices vary significantly depending on fixture tier (Category A vs. Category B/C).

What to know about Emirates Stadium Club Level & Block Views?

Arsenal’s middle tier - known as Club Level - encircles the entire stadium, positioned between the Lower and Upper Tiers. Choosing the right block depends on whether you prioritize tactical views, proximity to team benches, or atmosphere.

Central East & West Stands (Blocks 60-64 & 69-73) : Positioned near the halfway line. Block 62 sits directly above the player tunnel and dugouts, offering a prime tactical perspective. Blocks 70–72 align with the main television camera angle.

Goal-Line Hospitality Blocks (Blocks 65-68 Clock End & 77-81 North Bank): Home to packages like the Cannon Club . These seats offer an immersive view of attacking plays, goalmouth action, and close proximity to passionate home ends.

The Row 1 vs. Rows 3-6 : While Row 1 puts you closest to the pitch edge, the glass safety balustrade on Club Level can slightly bisect the sightline for shorter viewers or children. Rows 3 to 6 are widely considered the "sweet spot" on Club Level, elevating you just enough to view the entire pitch unobstructed while maintaining total enclosure from rain.

What hospitality packages are available at Arsenal?

Private Executive Boxes (10–15 Guests)

Located on the dedicated Box Level, executive boxes offer complete privacy with dedicated outdoor balcony seating directly in front of your personal suite.

Executive Box N7: From £12,950 (10–15 guests)

Executive Box N5: From £13,140 (12 guests)

Executive Box N7+: From £29,595 (15 guests)

What’s included: Private suite seating directly outside your box, multi-course dining, inclusive bar, dedicated host, official matchday programmes, and select packages featuring player meet-and-greets or personalized shirts.

Exclusive Executive Lounges

Designed for couples, individual supporters, or small groups who want a fine-dining restaurant setting paired with midfield sightlines.

The Avenell: From £1,595 per person (sold in pairs)

The Heritage: From £1,795 per person (sold in pairs)

What’s included: Premium seating adjacent to the halfway line on Box Level, inclusive fine dining and drinks, official matchday programmes, and visits from Arsenal club legends.

Dining & Experiential Packages

If top-tier gastronomy or exclusive access is your priority, these curated packages deliver an immersive matchday experience.

Club 1886 & Woolwich Arsenal: £695 – £725 per person

Foundry Legends: From £995 per person

Inner Circle: From £1,895 per person (groups of 4 or 8)

Hero Experience: From £2,695 per person (party of 4)

What’s included: Multi-course meal options, champagne receptions, pre-match tactical briefings, behind-the-scenes stadium access, and premium Club Level seating.

Informal & High-Value Hospitality (Club Level)

Flexible, high-energy options tailored for families, supporters, and international travelers looking for comfort and straightforward access.

What’s included:

Premium padded seats on Club Level (e.g., Block 66)

Pre-match lounge entry (opens 2.5 hours before kickoff)

Food item vouchers and drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks)

Complimentary halftime beverages

Stadium and Museum tour passes

How to get Arsenal Women’s (WSL) hospitality & premium tickets?

For fans seeking the Emirates Stadium hospitality experience at a lower entry price point, Arsenal Women’s Super League (WSL) and UEFA Women's Champions League fixtures hosted at the Emirates offer an excellent alternative.

Hospitality packages for women’s fixtures feature identical Club Level access, fine dining options, and private box availability at significantly reduced rates - making them a popular choice for families and international supporters.

Dress Code: What should I wear with Arsenal premium tickets?

Informal Tier (Cannon Club / Club Level Bars): Smart casual. Replica Arsenal shirts and home team colors are fully permitted. Tracksuits, gym wear, ripped denim, and away colors are strictly banned.

Formal Lounges & Boxes (The Avenell / The Heritage / Executive Boxes): Smart casual to formal. Tailored trousers or smart jeans, collared shirts or smart sweaters, and clean dress shoes/smart trainers. Team shirts are generally restricted in top-tier formal dining rooms - check your specific booking confirmation itinerary.

Are there any luggage & bag restrictions with Arsenal premium tickets?

If you are travelling, do not bring luggage to the stadium.

Bag Limit: Maximum bag size permitted is A4 size (297mm x 210mm x 210mm).

No On-Site Storage: Emirates Stadium has no bag drop or left-luggage facilities.

Cabin bags, suitcases, and large backpacks will be turned away at security turnstiles.

Use luggage storage services at major train hubs (Kings Cross, Euston, or St Pancras) before heading to the ground.

Transport: How to get to Arsenal with premium tickets?

Hospitality suites and Club Level lounges open 2.5 hours before kickoff and remain open for up to 2 hours after the final whistle.

Arrive early to maximize your food/drink vouchers and avoid gate queues.

Arriving : While Holloway Road and Arsenal Underground stations are closest, they become extremely overcrowded 60–90 minutes before kickoff. Use Finsbury Park (Victoria/Piccadilly lines and National Rail) or Highbury & Islington (Victoria line / Overground) and enjoy a pleasant 10–15 minute walk to the East Stand Hospitality Entrance (turnstiles X and Y).

Departing : Post-match queues at Arsenal station can take over 45 minutes. Because hospitality packages give you access to Club Level lounges for up to two hours after the match, relax inside, catch post-match TV analysis, and avoid the peak station queues entirely.

What are premium packages and hospitality tickets?

Hospitality, in regards to football, is the name given to an upscale matchday package that goes above and beyond the usual regular ticket experience.

These experiences can range from simply offering entrance to pre-match lounges and bars to soak up the atmosphere, to a selection of dining options, ranging from buffet to multiple-course meals, and all the way up to private suites for a limited number of guests.

These premium packages are often chosen for special occasions, client entertainment, or to enhance the overall enjoyment of the game.

Unlike in the past, when these areas were mainly reserved for celebrities, today there is a wide range of offers for fans, business people, and the general public.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When do I receive my electronic tickets?

Official Arsenal hospitality e-tickets are dispatched via email directly to the lead booker roughly 3 to 5 days prior to the fixture date.

E-tickets can be loaded directly onto smartphone digital wallets (Apple Wallet / Google Wallet) or scanned as PDF barcodes at the East Stand VIP turnstiles.

What happens if the match date changes for television broadcast?

Premier League fixtures are frequently rescheduled for television coverage (moving from Saturday 3:00 PM to Friday evening, Sunday, or Monday evening).

Hospitality tickets automatically remain valid for the rearranged date and time. Always ensure your travel itinerary has a 24-to-48-hour buffer around the scheduled weekend.

Are children allowed in Emirates hospitality lounges?

Yes. Children are welcome in all hospitality areas.

Every attendee, regardless of age, must hold a valid hospitality ticket.

For safety reasons, children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and restrictions apply to infants sitting in Row 1 of Club Level.