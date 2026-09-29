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Book Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, dates, schedule, venues and more

Tickets

All you need to know about securing seats at this year's Rugby League extravaganza in the Southern Hemisphere

We've witnessed some thrilling domestic rugby league from the Super League and the NRL recently, but attention now shifts to the international scene as the Rugby League World Cup kicks off on October 15 in Australia (New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are also co-hosting).

A month of intense and exhiliarating action awaits from the Southern Hemisphere with 10 teams striving for global glory and you can savour everything the tournament has to offer by booking match tickets today.

Rugby League World Cup ticketsBook now

Australia start as the warm favourites to claim the crown for a fourth successive occasion and the 13th time in total since the inaugural event in 1954. They are set to face stiff competition though from fellow co-hosts and Antipodean rivals, New Zealand, as well as England, Samoa and Tonga.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at upcoming Rugby League World Cup matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

When is the Rugby League World Cup 2026?

The Rugby League World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, will take place from Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, November 15. The month-long showpiece tournament will feature 18 matches in total (15 pool matches, semi-finals and final).

The event will also be running simultaneously alongside the women's and wheelchair competitions.

Stage

Date(s)

Pool matches

October 15 - November 1

Semi-Finals

November 7/8

Final

November 15

How to buy Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets

Official tickets can be purchased via the Rugby League World Cup site, which links directly to the authorised sales portals for each specific host city and stadium.

The primary authorized distribution platform is Ticketmaster Australia (and Ticketmaster New Zealand). Depending on the specific venue (such as matches held in certain Australian or New Zealand venues), Ticketek is also utilised as a partner agent.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

Rugby League World Cup ticketsBook now

How much are Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets?

Official general admission tickets for the Rugby League World Cup 2026 (RLWC2026) start at $19 AUD for adults, but prices will vary depending on the specific match, venue, and seating category.

Match Type

Adult Ticket (16+)

Family Ticket (2+2 or 1+3)

Group Stage & Semi-Finals

From $19 AUD

From $49 AUD

Final (Suncorp Stadium)

From $39 AUD

From $109 AUD


While specific individual category maps depend heavily on the 10 different stadium layouts across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, seating is divided into several general tiers:

  • Category 1 / Premium: Positioned along the halfway line and lower-tier sidelines, providing the best central views of the pitch.
  • Category 2: Typically located in the upper side tiers or corners of the stadiums.
  • Category 3 / General Admission: Usually located behind the goalposts or higher upper decks, offering the most affordable entry points.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What is the Rugby League World Cup 2026 schedule?

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Venue (Location)

Tickets

Thu, Oct 15 (20:05 AEDT)

Pool A: Australia vs New Zealand

Allianz Stadium (Sydney)

Tickets

Fri, Oct 16 (17:45 AEDT)

Pool B/C: Samoa vs France

CommBank Stadium (Sydney)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 17 (14:25 PGT)

Pool B/C: Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon

Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby)

TBA

Sat, Oct 17 (17:05 AWST)

Pool B/C: England vs Tonga

HBF Park (Perth)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 18 (16:05 AEDT)

Pool A: Fiji vs Cook Islands

McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle)

Tickets

Fri, Oct 23 (20:05 AEDT)

Pool B/C: Tonga vs Lebanon

CommBank Stadium (Sydney)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 24 (14:25 PGT)

Pool B/C: Papua New Guinea vs Samoa

Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby)

TBA

Sat, Oct 24 (14:35 AWST)

Pool B/C: England vs France

HBF Park (Perth)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 25 (18:05 NZDT)

Pool A: New Zealand vs Cook Islands

One NZ Stadium (Christchurch)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 25 (19:05 AEST)

Pool A: Australia vs Fiji

Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

Tickets

Fri, Oct 30 (20:05 AEDT)

Pool B/C: England vs PNG

WIN Stadium (Wollongong)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 31 (14:30 AEST)

Pool A: New Zealand vs Fiji

Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 31 (19:05 AEST)

Pool A: Australia vs Cook Islands

Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville)

Tickets

Sun, Nov 1 (17:40 AEDT)

Pool B/C: Lebanon vs France & Tonga vs Samoa

CommBank Stadium (Sydney)

Tickets

Sat, Nov 7 (20:05 AEDT)

1st Semi-Final - TBC

McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle)

TBA

Sun, Nov 8 (20:05 AEDT)

2nd Semi-Final - TBC

Allianz Stadium (Sydney)

TBA

Sun, Nov 15 (18:35 AEST)

Final - TBC

Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

TBA

What are the Rugby League World Cup 2026 venues?

The following ten venues will be hosting games at this year's Rugby League World Cup:

Country

Venue (Location)

Capacity

Australia

Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

52,500


Allianz Stadium (Sydney)

42,500


McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle)

33,000


CommBank Stadium (Sydney)

30,000


Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast)

27,400


Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville)

25,455


WIN Stadium (Wollongong)

23,750


HBF Park (Perth)

20,500

New Zealand

One New Zealand Stadium (Christchurch)

30,000

Papua New Guinea

Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby)

14,800

Who are the recent Rugby League World Cup winners?

The inaugural edition of the Rugby League World Cup took place in 1954. These are the most recent finals:

Year

Winners

Runners-up

Final Score

Venue (Location)

2021

Australia

Samoa

30-10

Old Trafford (Manchester)

2017

Australia

England

6-0

Lang Park (Brisbane)

2013

Australia

New Zealand

34-2

Old Trafford (Manchester)

2008

New Zealand

Australia

34-20

Lang Park (Brisbane)

2000

Australia

New Zealand

40-12

Old Trafford (Manchester)

1995

Australia

England

16-8

Wembley (London)

1992

Australia

Great Britain

10-6

Wembley (London)

1988

Australia

New Zealand

25-12

Eden Park (Auckland)

1977

Australia

Great Britain

13-12

Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney)

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Frequently asked questions

You can buy official Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets directly online through the tournament's primary ticketing partners, which can be accessed via the tournament site. The event runs for a month, from October 15 to November 15, across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea and runs simultaneously alongside the women’s and wheelchair competitions.

Official tickets for the Rugby League World Cup 2026 start from $19 AUD for adults. The organisers have deliberately priced the tournament to be highly accessible for families and standard fans, with multi-game double-headers and triple-headers included on individual tickets to maximise value. Prices vary depending on the specific tournament stage, seating category, and venue across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Billy Slater holds the record for the most tries scored in Rugby League World Cup history, with 16 tries. The former Melbourne Storm and Australian Kangaroos full-back accomplished the milestone across 13 appearances over three separate tournaments between 2008-2017. 

The biggest winning margin in Rugby League World Cup history is 106 points, achieved by Australia when they defeated Russia 110-4 in 2000.

During the record-breaking game at The Boulevard in Hull, Australia crossed for a total of 19 tries, including four from Wendell Sailor. Australian center Ryan Girdler also set individual records in the same match by scoring 46 points from 3 tries and 17 successful goals.

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