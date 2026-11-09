How to get NBA Paris Game 2027 tickets: New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama to star at the Accor Arena, January ticket prices and more

2027 bursts into life with a bang for European basketball fans, as some of the world's elite players land on the continent. The Accor Arena in Paris hosts the NBA regular season encounter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs on January 14, and you can book tickets today.

The NBA continues it's growing relationship with the French capital, as this will be the 6th time in the space of 7 years that teams from the planet's best basketball league have performed in front of a fervent Paris crowd.

Back in 2025, the Accor Arena staged a thrilling double-header between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers, and the Spurs make a welcome return this coming January, along with their 7 ft 4 inch French sensation, Victor Wembanyama. 'Wemby' netted 50 points during the course of the two games, two years ago, and he'll be aiming to pull out all the stops once again.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need to know ahead of the upcoming NBA Paris 2027 encounter, including how much they cost and where you can buy them.

When's NBA Paris Game 2027?

Date Fixture (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Thursday, January 14 New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs (8pm CET) Tickets Accor Arena (Paris)

After the action in Paris, the Pelicans and the Spurs will head across to the UK for NBA Manchester Game 2027, the details of which is as follows:

Date Fixture (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Sunday, January 17 San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans (8pm CET) Tickets Co-op Live (Manchester)

How to buy NBA Paris Game 2027 tickets

Although official general admission tickets for the NBA Paris Game 2027 are sold out, official premium packages do remain available. The general ticket sales were allocated via a random ballot system handled through Ticketmaster France.

Hospitality options can be sourced directly from NBA Experiences. These do not require a ballot entry and include lower or upper-bowl seating alongside premium perks like legend dinners and pregame receptions.

In addition to first-hand sales through official ticketing portals, fans can also purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

How much are NBA Paris Game 2027 tickets?

Official ticket prices for the NBA Paris Game 2027 at the Accor Arena vary widely depending on the seating tier and package level.

Upper-Level / Upper Tier - Standard / Entry-Level : Roughly €80 - €120 at face value, depending on clear vs limited views.

: Roughly €80 - €120 at face value, depending on clear vs limited views. Lower-Level / Lower Tier - Standard Lower Bowl : Roughly €150 – €300 at face value, depending on row and proximity to the court.

: Roughly €150 – €300 at face value, depending on row and proximity to the court. Floor / Courtside & VIP Experience Packages : Standard VIP / Floor: €500 and upwards.

: Standard VIP / Floor: €500 and upwards. Official NBA Experiences Packages: Range from $899 to $7,199 (or roughly €300 to €3,000+ depending on the tier). These packages include options like Hall of Fame, Legend, MVP, Veteran, Playmaker, Spurs Fan Package, and Sophomore tiers. Perks can feature items like an NBA Legends Dinner, House of Legends access, NBA EXP Lounge, pregame welcome receptions, Seine sightseeing cruises, or shootarounds with NBA legends.

Keep tabs on the official NBA ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the NBA Paris Game

The NBA Global Games programme has taken the league to arenas across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas for decades, with the very first overseas games dating back to 1978 when the Washington Bullets played exhibition matches in Israel, China and the Philippines.

It has since grown into one of the league's key growth strategies, mixing preseason exhibitions with genuine regular season fixtures designed to bring NBA basketball to fan bases who rarely get to see it live.

In January 2025, the European basketball spotlight fell solely on Paris. Both encounters between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers were full of points, that kept the fans that crammed into the Accor Arena on the edge of their seat throughout the four quarters.

Those Paris games may have both been points fests, but they still don’t come close to the most memorable NBA encounter in Europe. Back in 2011, the Toronto Raptors and the New Jersey Nets clashed in London. In a thrilling encounter that needed three further periods of Overtime to decide the winner, the O2 Arena audience saw a staggering 273 points scored, with the Italian centre, Andrea Bargnani, starring and netting 35 points for the Raptors.

Accor Arena information

The Accor Arena in Paris, which is located in the 12th arrondissement close to the Bercy district, has a capacity of around 20,300 and has staged NBA games on and off since the 1990s, making this the sixth regular-season fixture the league has brought to the French capital and the 16th NBA appearance in the country overall.

The venue is well served by public transport, with Bercy metro and RER stations both within a short walk of the entrance, making it one of the easier major European arenas to reach without a car. Inside, seating ranges from steep upper-tier rows with a full view of the court to premium lower-bowl and courtside sections, giving fans at every budget a way into the building.