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Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Book MLS 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy MLS 2026 tickets: Major League Soccer opening weekend, fixtures, prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF

Here's exactly how you can secure tickets to MLS 2026 matches

MLS 2026 tickets start from $15 on StubHub, covering every one of the league's 30 clubs as the regular season runs through to Decision Day on November 7, ahead of the playoffs from November 18. The season resumed in mid-July after a rare mid-season pause for the FIFA World Cup, hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, and the stretch run is now well underway.

Inter Miami head into the second half of the campaign as defending champions, with Lionel Messi still the league's box-office draw, while Atlanta United continue to pull the biggest crowds in MLS. GOAL has the latest on fixtures, prices, and exactly where to buy MLS 2026 tickets right now.

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When is MLS 2026?

StageDates
Regular seasonFebruary 21 - November 7, 2026
World Cup breakMay 25 - July 16, 2026
PlayoffsNovember 18 - December 18, 2026
Teams30 (15 Eastern Conference, 15 Western Conference)
Format34 regular-season games per team; playoffs are single-elimination
LocationUSA and Canada

This weekend's MLS fixtures:

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pmCharlotte FC vs D.C. UnitedBank of America Stadium (Charlotte)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pmInter Miami CF vs Toronto FCMiami Freedom Park (Fort Lauderdale)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pmLAFC vs Portland TimbersBMO Stadium (Los Angeles)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pmOrlando City SC vs Real Salt LakeInter&Co Stadium (Orlando)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pmNew York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire FCRed Bull Arena (Harrison)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pmCF Montreal vs LA GalaxyStade Saputo (Montreal)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 8:30pmAustin FC vs Philadelphia UnionQ2 Stadium (Austin)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 8:30pmNashville SC vs Columbus CrewGEODIS Park (Nashville)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 8:30pmSt. Louis CITY SC vs Houston DynamoEnergizer Park (St. Louis)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 9:30pmVancouver Whitecaps FC vs FC DallasBC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 10:30pmSan Diego FC vs Colorado RapidsSnapdragon Stadium (San Diego)Tickets
Sat, Aug 22, 10:30pmSan Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United FCPayPal Park (San Jose)Tickets
Sun, Aug 23, 4:30pmNew England Revolution vs New York City FCGillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
Sun, Aug 23, 7pmAtlanta United FC vs Sporting Kansas CityMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)Tickets

Kickoff times are as published and can shift closer to the date, so confirm the exact time on your ticket. The full season schedule through Decision Day is available via the link above.

Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew crest
Columbus Crew
COL
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA

Where to buy MLS 2026 tickets

StubHub covers all 30 MLS clubs in one place, so there is no need to check 30 different team sites.

  • One search, every club. Filter by team, opponent, price range or seat section without leaving the page.
  • Fast-selling fixtures. Marquee games, especially anything involving Inter Miami, sell out quickest, so buy early.
  • FanProtect Guarantee. Get a valid ticket or your money back.
  • Instant mobile delivery. Tickets transfer straight to your phone, ideal for last-minute matchday buys.
  • Presale vs resale. Some clubs offer season-ticket holders early access to home fixtures before general sale opens; StubHub is the fastest route once that window has passed, or for hard-to-get away-end seats.
  • Hospitality. Premium packages, including pitchside and suite options, are available for marquee matchups.

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How much are MLS 2026 tickets?

Ticket typePrice
Cheapest availableFrom $15 (
League average, regular season$25-$50
Marquee or rivalry gamesAbove average, varies by matchup
PlayoffsHighest of the season

What moves the price:

  • Seat location. Pitchside and VIP sections cost significantly more than upper-tier seating.
  • Opponent and form. Inter Miami's home games, built around Messi, are consistently among the most expensive and quickest to sell out.
  • Stadium size. Bigger venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta offer a wider spread of price points than smaller, soccer-specific grounds.

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Everything you need to know about MLS 2026

Inter Miami are the defending MLS Cup champions, beating Vancouver 3-1 in December to win their first title in the league. Lionel Messi won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and a second straight MVP award, the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVPs. Miami lost Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets over the offseason but added 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and Mexican striker Germán Berterame.

Atlanta United drew the biggest crowds in MLS again last season, averaging over 43,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including 65,520 for a single Matchday 1 fixture against CF Montreal, still one of the highest single-match attendances in the league this season.

MLS paused the regular season for seven weeks, from May 25 to July 16, while the FIFA World Cup was played across the US, Canada and Mexico, before action resumed in mid-July. The regular season now runs to Decision Day on November 7, with the playoffs following from November 18 to December 18.

Everything you need to know about the venues

Inter Miami now play at Miami Freedom Park, their new 25,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which opened in April 2026 and replaced their previous home at Chase Stadium.

MLS grounds vary hugely in size, from soccer-specific stadiums holding around 18,000-25,000, such as Q2 Stadium in Austin and GEODIS Park in Nashville, up to NFL-sized venues for the league's biggest draws, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Always check the specific venue, seating chart and capacity on your StubHub listing before you buy, since stadium size and layout vary widely from market to market.

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for MLS games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase MLS tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official MLS site, access ticket portals on the individual club sites or check out Ticketmaster, which is the official MLS ticketing partner.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub are one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

The LA Galaxy has appeared at and won the MLS Cup the most times, with six championships in ten appearances. They’ll be keen for improvement this season though, as they failed to qualify for the 2025 playoffs after finishing 14th in the Western Conference.

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