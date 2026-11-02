How to get Arsenal vs Hull City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Arsenal host Hull City on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Their recent head-to-head record heavily favors the Gunners, who have won four and drawn one of their last five meetings across all competitions. Hull City's most notable recent success against Arsenal came via a narrow 1-0 away victory at the Emirates Stadium back in September 2016.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Hull City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Hull City takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

How to buy Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Arsenal vs Hull City, you have several primary options depending on your membership status and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Arsenal Club Ticketing: You can buy tickets directly through the official Arsenal eTicketing website. Access typically depends on club membership tiers, such as Platinum membership or entering ticket ballots (like the Silver/Red member ballots and ballot ticket exchanges).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard adult general admission tickets for this fixture are categorised as a Category C match, with face values typically ranging from £31.80 to £59.00 through official club membership ballots.

tickets for this fixture are categorised as a Category C match, with face values typically ranging from through official club membership ballots. Upper-tier and standard club seating tiers can go up to approximately £145.50 depending on exact seating blocks.

tiers can go up to approximately depending on exact seating blocks. Official hospitality and club-level packages start around £500 to £850+ per person for bundled matchday dining and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-tier shortside seats list starting prices from around £161 .

list starting prices from around . Longside views generally range between £300 and £650+ depending on demand and exact tier location.

generally range between depending on demand and exact tier location. Premium hospitality or rare lower-tier seats can scale past £1,000+.

Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Hull City Form

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning one in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, though prior to that they recorded a 0-1 away win at SSC Napoli in the Champions League and a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the league. Across the five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded four in their four competitive fixtures outside the cup. The Gunners have shown they can win on the road in Europe, but domestic away performances have been less convincing.

Hull City have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League. They drew 2-2 with Chelsea and held Aston Villa to a 0-0 draw, while their only win in the run came against Coventry City. Hull conceded five goals across those five matches and scored four.

Arsenal vs Hull City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2017, when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded encounters, Arsenal have been dominant, winning four times and drawing once. Hull's only positive result in the sample was a 1-0 home win in September 2016, sandwiched between heavy defeats. Arsenal have scored 13 goals across those five matches, conceding just two.