When Johan Cruyff finally paid for his arrogance: How AC Milan ended the Barcelona 'Dream Team' with Champions League final masterclass under Fabio Capello
The decisive moment of the 1994 Champions League final didn’t occur during the 90 minutes in Athens between Barcelona and AC Milan. It was not even on the day of the game. According to many, the match was decided when Johan Cruyff practically declared his team the winners in the media.
"Barcelona are favourites," the coach told reporters in the days before the showdown against Fabio Capello's side. "Milan are not out of this world. They base their game on defence, we base ours on attack."
He even highlighted Marcel Desailly, a reigning European champion with Marseille, as a sign of the difference in quality. Milan had just bought the defensive midfielder during the season, while Barcelona had Romario – a two-time Champions League top scorer with PSV who had just netted 30 La Liga goals. "That’s telling," Cruyff remarked.
The diatribe lit a fire under their opponents. Instead of delivering a motivational speech to his stars at the team hotel, Capello let Cruyff do the talking. When the likes of Desailly, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Donadoni and Dejan Savicevic walked into the dressing room, they found the walls covered in newspaper articles carrying the Total Football pioneer’s words.
"I think Fabio Capello was very smart to tease our ego," Desailly said this year as he reflected on the final. "His assistant had gotten photocopies of the newspaper with exactly what Johan Cruyff said: that Milan were not up to the level, we were poor, we were just a defensive side, and the Champions League win was for them.
"Capello knew we were leaders and this would push and motivate us. Cruyff had the expertise, guaranteeing that Barcelona would win over AC Milan."
Alessandro Costacurta put it: "Cruyff's words were inappropriate and really struck the team. Had they not been, things might have been different."
While Capello was jazzing up his side with talk of Cruyff and Barcelona’s disdain, their opponents were being told to just go out and collect the trophy. "You’re better than them," Cruyff said. "You’re going to win."
AC Milan destroyed them 4-0. Desailly was man of the match, scoring the fourth and most humiliating goal.
The Dutch mastermind had been made to eat his words.
"The most wonderful moment of my career was beating Barcelona 4-0 in Athens," Capello said in 2024. "All the journalists assumed we were done for, and we ‘only’ won 4-0."
A clash of ideologies
By 1994, Cruyff had turned Barcelona into a phenomenal winning machine. The man dubbed El Salvador had guided the club to their first ever European Cup two years prior.
Four days before the final, they wrapped up a third consecutive La Liga title on the last game of the season and were on a 20-game unbeaten run. With the likes of Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman, Hristo Stoichkov and Michael Laudrup strutting their stuff, Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ played beautiful, simple football.
While the Catalans played according to the philosophy that the Dutchman made famous as a player at Ajax, where he won three straight European Cups, and Barcelona, AC Milan represented the antithesis.
Although they had reached the final the previous year - losing to Desailly and Marseille - and had won it in 1989 and 1990 under Arrigo Sacchi, Cruyff saw them as overly defensive. Due to their conservative style, they won a third straight Serie A title in ’94 with just 36 goals scored and 15 conceded across 34 matches.
Still, Capello had his troubles to overcome. Dutch heroes Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit left in the summer of 1993, while Marco van Basten was ruled out for a year with injury. When the final came around, key defenders Franco Baresi and Costacurta were suspended.
If their playing style wasn’t up to scratch in Cruyff’s eyes, the absence of such stars surely rendered the Italians hopeless against the blistering Blaugrana. On the day of the game, his hubris went too far as he riled up the opponents further.
"The atmosphere before the match was bizarre," Capello said. "Barcelona were so convinced they had already won that they were posing for photographs holding fake trophies before the game even started.
"Then Cruyff came out onto the pitch during the walkaround, lay down on the grass, and rested his head directly on top of the match ball like a pillow.
"I looked at my team and said: ‘Look at them. Let’s make sure we kick that ball so hard tonight that their heads hit the ground.’
"And that is exactly what happened."
The game
Capello had no fear of Cruyff’s team. Only one player in the squad struck him as a real danger – Laudrup – but the Dutchman left him out of the team for the trip to Athens. "That was his mistake," Capello said, later adding: "When I saw Laudrup wasn't playing, I relaxed."
The Rossoneri dominated as soon as the match kicked off. They suffocated Barcelona’s midfield, giving Guardiola no chance to pull the strings, and prevented Koeman from building attacks from deep. Romario and Stoichkov could barely get on the ball and were snuffed out when they did.
Desailly ran the show while Savicevic tore the defence apart.
Capello’s side were dangerous, too. Midway through the first half, they dealt the first blow when Savicevic scooped the ball to Daniele Massaro at the back post for a fine finish. On the stroke of half-time, Donadoni took the ball down the left side and managed to cut back for Massaro’s second. Just two minutes into the second half, Savicevic snatched possession from Miguel Angel Nadal just to the right of Barcelona’s box and beat goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta with a perfect lob to make it 3-0.
Desailly put the cherry on top, exposing Barcelona’s woeful attacking and defending while displaying Milan’s proficiency in both. A wayward clearance landed in the Frenchman’s path in the middle of the field. Team-mate Demetrio Albertini took the ball off him but stumbled and managed to work it back into Desailly's path as the Frenchman slipped in behind the defence. Bearing down on Zubizarreta and leaving the Barca defenders with no chance of catching up, he sent it looping into the corner of the net.
There were 32 minutes still to play.
Barcelona had been completely ruined. For all of Cruyff’s arrogance, he had no defence to offer. "It wasn’t that we played badly," he said. "It was that we didn’t play at all."
It was a tactical masterclass from Capello. "We did everything we had prepared," the coach said. "They only had one chance throughout the game. The guys were great, I rarely saw a team play like that."
Mentality and momentum
The combination of Milan’s spectacular display and the extent of Barca’s impotence left Europe in shock. It was not that the Spaniards simply had an off day. The way they prepared for the game betrayed their contempt for Capello’s team, who were playing in a fourth European final in six years.
Capello later revealed: “I met Stoichkov some time ago and he told me that Cruyff got everything wrong that night. 'We didn't prepare anything; we were convinced we would win easily.’"
"We didn't prepare; we lacked concentration,” said assistant coach Charly Rexach. Midfielder Eusebio explained: “We noticed the difference right from the start. We didn’t have the hunger they had. We met a more motivated opponent, a tactically excellent one too. Desailly, Maldini, Savicevic, Massaro – they played the perfect game, the whole team did.”
The Barcelona players were exhausted, too. The league title race had been even more intense than the previous two: they finished level on points with Deportivo La Coruna, only retaining the crown thanks to their head-to-head record.
"We were very happy because we'd just won the league again. We were confident. But we had a totally different sensation to [the 1992 final at] Wembley. I can’t explain why. Maybe we had used our concentration on winning the league,” Eusebio added.
“Everything was about that and then we had a European Cup final three days later. Milan’s season had finished two weeks before ours and they had time to prepare both mentally and physically.”
Desailly admitted that difference in momentum was a key factor, but Capello’s use of Cruyff’s words had made the Rossoneri ravenous.
“We had already won Serie A that year, earlier than Barcelona, because they won the league the week before in the last match,” he said. “They had a drop of adrenaline, and with that belief that Milan was going to be an easy task, they couldn’t match the energy and motivation we had.
“We were willing to die on the pitch.”
Capello added: “Technically, we were better than anyone else, but also mentally, and that’s important. Everyone thinks you win games with your feet. No, you win games with your head.”
The Dream Team implodes
The humiliation in Greece was “the beginning of the end” of Cruyff’s glorious side, Rexach later said.
Goalkeeper Zubizarreta was told – reportedly on the bus back to the airport – that the promise of a new contract had been rescinded and he would be leaving.
Laudrup’s omission had lasting repercussions, too. Due to UEFA rules, Cruyff always had to leave a member of the foreign contingent of Laudrup, Romario, Koeman and Stoichkov, and it was often the Dane who was sacrificed. That summer, he made the shocking decision to join Real Madrid, denying the move was motivated by bitterness.
The Dutchman continued at Camp Nou for two more years but failed to win another trophy beyond the 1994 Spanish Super Cup.
The following season was a disaster: they finished fourth and nine points behind Madrid in La Liga and were eliminated from Europe by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. When they ended up third behind Atletico Madrid and Valencia in 1996, patience with Cruyff ran out.
The relationship with president Josep Lluis Nunez had turned nasty, and the club looked to replace their iconic manager. The day before the last game of the season Cruyff read in the news that they had met Bobby Robson in Madrid and his sacking was imminent.
“Why are you trying to shake my hand, Judas?” Cruyff asked vice-president Joan Gaspart when he visited to tell him it was over.
Milan’s rise continues
Even though they failed domestically with a fourth placed finish in Serie A in 1995, Capello’s magic took Milan to another European Cup final. That time they lost to another Dutch master’s golden generation – Louis van Gaal’s Ajax beat them with a winning goal by teenage striker Patrick Kluivert.
Capello shook up his front line that summer, signing George Weah and Roberto Baggio. They finished eight points clear of Juventus in Serie A. Seemingly at the peak of his powers, the coach joined Real Madrid for an ill-fated year and then replaced Sacchi once again at Milan, but they finished 10th in Serie A. After a season he was off to Roma.
It was an inglorious end to Capello’s historic ties to AC Milan. He won Serie A with Roma – their latest to date – and two more with Juventus that were revoked in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal.
Spells at England and another La Liga title with Madrid would follow, but what could possibly eclipse that conquering of a Barcelona team that is still remembered as among the greatest in football history?
"This," Capello said, "was perfection."