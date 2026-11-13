Wael Mohya: The history-making wonderkid who caught Jurgen Klopp's eye with impressive Borussia Monchengladbach exploits

Mohya returned from the summer break ready to take on a starting XI spot and has held onto it since Polanski was sacked and replaced by Alexander Blessin in September.

It has been a rough start for Gladbach, but Mohya's importance has been clear.

A week after he scored a fantastic looping effort against Hoffenheim, he was vital as they picked up their only league win of the season so far in Stuttgart.

The tenacious teen got locked in a physical battle with two defenders in the box and emerged with the ball before squaring to Shuto Machino for a fine finish. Carrying the ball from the left wing, he slotted through the defenders legs as the ball inexplicably found its way past goalkeeper Dennis Seimen.

"He's simply fun to watch, he gives it his all in training, and he still carries the cones, which is important. He's grounded," Bessin said of him recently.

His impact was rewarded with a call up to the national team by Klopp.

“I was absolutely delighted," he said of receiving the call from the iconic coach. "I then told my parents about it over dinner, and they were obviously very happy too – they even started crying. It means a lot to me. I think every player dreams of being called up to the national team one day. To have made it this far is simply amazing, and it makes me very proud."

Klopp said of him: "The talks went really well. I certainly wasn't that self-confident at 17. There aren't many 17-year-olds playing in the Bundesliga; that alone is an outstanding achievement. But he's also doing very well. Really well."

He will have to wait for his first game in Germany colours, though, as Klopp merely called him up as an extra body to get a look at him in training with the other established stars. On Thursday, he was dropped as the coach had to cut his team to 23 for the Nations League clashes against Serbia and Netherlands.

"It’s really just about having a week to work with him," Klopp said, explaining his policy of adding an extra player to the squad. "If possible, we want to keep doing this in the future - creating a situation where we can see whether a player gets on the pitch, or even makes the matchday squad at all."

He has travelled to Belgrade with the rest of the squad despite being left out and will later return to Germany to prepare for next week’s important home game against Borussia Dortmund.