'Part of the plan' - Why the USWNT see Spain's harsh lessons as a necessary step on the road to the 2027 World Cup

WASHINGTON -- Emma Hayes pushed to get Spain on the schedule to measure the U.S. women’s national team against the world’s best. On Saturday, the reigning World Cup champions needed just 14 minutes to expose some of the work still ahead.

Spain scored twice early and held off an improved U.S. performance to win 2-0 before a sellout crowd of 19,220 at Audi Field. The first of two friendlies offered Hayes the test she wanted less than a year before the 2027 World Cup, along with a frustrating reminder of how costly small mistakes can be.

The Americans entered their first match in four months with injuries disrupting their backline and late withdrawals further limiting Hayes’ options. Her commitment to developing a deeper player pool also continued to shape the roster. Hayes has repeatedly emphasized that she can only select the players available to her, and she has yet to consistently field her strongest group.

Still, there were problems that went beyond who was missing.

Patri Guijarro beat Claudia Dickey with a long-range strike in the third minute. Eleven minutes later, Eva Navarro finished at the far post to double Spain’s lead, punishing a defensive breakdown that left the Americans chasing the game.

The U.S. responded, generating 13 shots, including 10 on target, but could not turn those opportunities into goals. Spain’s early efficiency proved decisive.

“You can't afford to go two-nil down against the best team in the world, especially the way we conceded those goals,” Hayes said afterward.

“Did we do enough to score more than one? Absolutely. We just didn't necessarily make the right decision and execute with the quality I know us to do.”

Despite the frustration, Hayes maintained that her team was closer to Spain’s level than it had been three years ago.

“We got some really, really good players, and we're a really good team regardless of the result today,” she said.

That leaves the question of how quickly the U.S. can close the remaining gap. Hayes believes in her group. Trinity Rodman and other players see the lessons from Saturday as part of the larger plan. The challenge is turning those lessons into the sharper decisions and execution that were missing against Spain.