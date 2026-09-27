Udinese's bygone golden generation and the fight for relevance in Italy's ultra-competitive Serie A

From Inler's perspective, mentality and discipline will be key to closing the gap, rather than spending big on new arrivals to compete with the likes of Napoli, Inter, AC Milan and Juve.

Finishing 10th last term was already a significant step forward, while experienced former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid defender David Alaba has joined the club on a free transfer. His leadership will certainly boost Udinese's chances of success.

"The challenge now is much greater than [it was] before," Inler says. "Before it was very difficult because you had many big players in Serie A, but now in my position as director, I bring the mentality, the discipline that the players need, especially every day because you need to push them every day.

"In the past, we only played football, we didn't have any social media, and now you have this pressure also from the audience. That's why it's important to talk a lot with the players and also show them how to build a career. That's why, for me, the daily work is important, to show them which way they need to go."

Udinese currently sit 13th in Serie A having picked up just one win from their opening five games, including a run of three defeats on the bounce before the lengthy international break. Inler believes things will change.

"It's still a long season, but game by game we need to try to win," he said. "We haven't had a start like the two previous years I've been here, and the most important thing is stay humble, work hard and reinforce the energy. We need good preparation, mental and physical."

That sentiment is echoed by key Udinese defender, Oumar Solet. "We just have to keep focused, every single game. Last season we did quite well for Udinese," the Frenchman tells GOAL. "Our goal is to try to stay on this path, we know we can achieve this. We have to put the work in. The season's already started but I'm very excited to keep on going and to see what happens."